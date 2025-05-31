IPL 2025: 4 milestones achieved during MI’s comfortable 20-run victory over GT in Eliminator

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator contest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, moving one step closer to the summit clash while also knocking the latter out of the tournament. The game took place on Friday, May 30, at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.

MI, opting to bat first, rode on Rohit Sharma’s terrific knock as the former MI skipper achieved his personal best in an IPL playoff match. His 50-ball 81, combined with Jonny Bairstow and Suryakumar Yadav’s quick-fire 47 and 33, respectively, helped the five-time champions post a mammoth 228/5.

In reply, Sai Sudharsan gave GT a tremendous start, scoring 80 off 49, while skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed cheaply for a two-ball one. Washington Sundar played a solid knock, but the middle-order batters couldn’t maintain the momentum and fell in quick succession.

MI bowlers operated in harmony as GT were restricted to 208/6 in 20 overs, ultimately losing the game by 20 runs. With that, Mumbai secured their spot in the Qualifier 2 contest against Punjab Kings (PBKS), with the two sides set to clash on Sunday, June 1, in a bid to play the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

That said, here are the milestones achieved during the GT vs MI contest:

#4 Rashid Khan has now conceded the most sixes in a single edition of IPL

Rashid Khan reached an unwanted milestone, breaking Mohammed Siraj’s record from IPL 2022 by allowing the most sixes in a single season of the IPL. While Siraj had given up 31 sixes in the 2022 edition of the tournament, Rashid surpassed that number during the Eliminator contest of IPL 2025.

Having allowed 33 sixes this season, Rashid Khan has now been hit for the most sixes in a single IPL season.

#3 Rohit Sharma completed 7000 runs in IPL

Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma reached a special milestone, becoming the first MI player and only the second player overall, after Virat Kohli, to surpass 7000 runs in the IPL. The opener made a crucial contribution for MI against GT, scoring 81 runs off 50 balls.

Having represented two teams in his IPL career, Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians, Rohit has amassed 7038 runs from 271 matches, including two centuries and 47 half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 109.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav now has the most 30-plus scores for MI in a single IPL season

Suryakumar Yadav proved why he’s known as “Mr. Consistent” in the tournament, delivering another strong performance for MI, scoring 33 off 20 deliveries, including one four and three sixes.

By surpassing the 30-run mark in the game, Suryakumar Yadav added another feather to his already illustrious cap, becoming the player with the most 30-plus scores for the franchise in a single IPL season, totaling 11. In doing so, he broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 10 such scores.

#1 Rohit Sharma completed 300 IPL sixes

MI opener Rohit Sharma, during his 81-run performance off 50 deliveries, reached another milestone by hitting his 300th six in the IPL. In his 18-year IPL career, Rohit, who has 7038 runs to his name, has now hit 302 sixes and 639 fours.

The 38-year-old is only the second player after Chris Gayle to hit over 300 sixes in the IPL. However, he’s the only Indian cricketer to achieve this feat, followed by Virat Kohli on the list. The former RCB skipper currently has 291 sixes and is just nine hits away from reaching the 300-mark.

