IPL 2025: 4 milestones that can be achieved in today's RR vs PBKS match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 59 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 18 in the first match of the double-header. PBKS have 15 points from 11 matches and are in a great position to book a place in the playoffs. As for RR, they have been eliminated from the playoffs race, but would be keen to end the tournament on a high.

Punjab's previous match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala was abandoned after just 10.1 overs following which the tournament was suspended for a week. PBKS dominated the clash against DC in the 10.1 overs that were bowled as their openers Priyansh Arya (70 off 34) and Prabhsimran Singh (50* off 28) added 122 runs.

The Punjab openers, Prabhsimran in particular, have been in exceptional form and would be keen to continue the good work. Their bowling also is in good shape with the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal in form. It, however, remains to be seen whether the unplanned break affects the momentum of the team.

If we look at the head-to-head numbers, Rajasthan have a 17-12 lead over Punjab. RR beat PBKS by 50 runs when the sides clashed in the first half of IPL 2025. A number of significant milestones could be achieved by players from both sides when they clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Here's a lowdown.

#1 RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal needs 49 runs to complete 3,500 T20 runs

Rajasthan opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has had an impressive IPL 2025 campaign even as the franchise have struggled. In 12 innings, he has scored 473 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 154.57, with the aid of five half-centuries.

Jaiswal needs 49 runs to complete 3,500 runs in his T20 career. In 116 matches (112 innings), the left-handed batter has scored 3,451 runs at an average of 32.86 and a strike rate of 150.83, with three hundreds and 22 half-centuries. Of his T20 runs, 2,080 have come in the IPL from 65 matches at a strike rate of 151.49.

#2 PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer needs 2 fours to complete 300 fours in the IPL

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer has led from the front with the bat in hand. In 11 innings, he has scored 405 runs at an average of 50.62 and a strike rate of 180.80, with four half-centuries to his name. The right-handed batter has struck 27 fours and as many sixes in IPL 2025.

Shreyas needs two fours to complete 300 fours in his IPL career. In 127 matches, the PBKS skipper has hit 298 fours and 140 sixes. In his overall T20 career, the 30-year-old has hit 532 fours and 274 sixes. Shreyas also needs two catches to complete 100 catches in T20 cricket.

#3 Shashank Singh needs 2 fours to complete 50 IPL fours

PBKS finisher Shashank Singh has done a decent job for the franchise with the willow, chipping in with some impressive cameos. In nine innings, he has scored 214 runs at a strike rate of 142.66, with a best of 52*.

Shashank has struck 15 fours and nine sixes in IPL 2025 so far. The aggressive batter needs two fours to complete 50 fours in his IPL career. In 35 matches (28 innings), he has scored 637 runs with the aid of 48 fours and 34 sixes.

#4 Riyan Parag needs 3 wickets to complete 50 T20 scalps

Riyan Parag, who is leading RR in injured Sanju Samson's absence, needs three wickets to complete 50 scalps in T20s. In 135 matches, the part-time spinner has claimed 47 scalps at an average of 30.48 and an economy rate of 7.26, with a best of 3-5. Parag has picked up six wickets in the IPL, two of them coming in the ongoing edition of the T20 league.

