IPL 2025: 5 milestones achieved during LSG’s thrilling 4-run win over KKR in Match 21

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clinched a thrilling four-run win against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the latter’s home ground, Eden Gardens, on Tuesday, April 08. It was a high-scoring thriller, with Rishabh Pant-led LSG eventually taking the upper hand.

Batting first, LSG posted 238/3 in 20 overs, courtesy of some tremendous batting from the top-order batters. The innings saw Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh sharing a 99-run opening stand, followed by a 71-run partnership between Marsh and Nicholas Pooran.

Pooran’s onslaught continued this time again as he dominated the third-wicket partnership between him and Abdul Samad, contributing 44 of the 51 runs shared. The Caribbean power-hitter’s 87*, Marsh’s 81(48), and the Markram’s 47(28) saw LSG finish on a high.

Coming to the chase, KKR faced an early setback after losing Quinton de Kock, but Sunil Narine and skipper Ajinkya Rahane made sure that their side was back on track. Narine’s quick-fire 13-ball 30 was followed by Rahane (61 off 35) and Venkatesh Iyer’s (45 off 29) composure.

Though there was a mini-collapse as KKR’s middle-order unit came crashing down, Rinku Singh stood strong, hoping to finish off the chase. It all came down to the final over, but the Uttar Pradesh-born couldn’t take his team to the finish line as KKR fell just four runs short.

With the game now concluded, here are five milestones achieved by players and teams:

#5 Venkatesh Iyer completes 3000 T20 runs

Venkatesh Iyer scored 45 off 29 deliveries during KKR’s chase, hitting six fours and a maximum. KKR’s top three batters played well, and Iyer entered the crease at a crucial juncture. With the momentum set, the KKR vice-captain carried it forward brilliantly.

He didn’t take much time to settle and got to business from the word go, adding runs to the scoreboard at a rapid pace. Iyer, who was 35 runs short of the 3000-run mark in T20 cricket, achieved the feat to add another feather to his cap.

#4 LSG post their second-highest first-innings total in IPL

Courtesy of the top order batters’ assault, LSG finished with their second-highest first innings total in the history of the tournament. The only time LSG scored more runs than today was in 2023 when they posted 257/5 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali.

Back then, LSG were led by KL Rahul, who was bought by Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2025 mega-auction, as Rishabh Pant replaced him as the team’s skipper. Notably, Pant became the costliest player in IPL history, bagging an INR 27 crore deal.

#3 LSG record their second-highest tally of sixes in an IPL innings

LSG’s first innings saw the batters accumulating a total of 15 sixes, the second highest for the team in an IPL innings. LSG batters have previously hit 16 sixes in an innings, achieving the feat twice, once against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Lucknow in IPL 2023 and then inVisakhapatnam earlier this season.

#2 Nicholas Pooran becomes fastest to reach 2000 IPL runs (by balls faced)

Nicholas Pooran played a game-changing and match-winning knock that helped the team get to a humongous first-innings total of 238. Currently the Orange Cap holder in the tournament, Pooran became the fastest player to reach 2000 runs in IPL (balls faced).

His unbeaten 87-run knock saw him hit seven fours and eight sixes. With that, Pooran completed 150 sixes in IPL, and his numbers will only increase with every passing game, given his current form.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane completes 7000 T20 runs

Expand Tweet

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane continued to play a key role in his side’s batting innings. He carried his good form against LSG, and notched up 61 runs off 35 deliveries at a strike rate of 174.29. During his time on the innings, he surpassed the 7000-run mark in T20 cricket.

The Mumbai batter had been in top form heading into the IPL, having led his domestic side in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament. He played some brilliant knocks for his side and carried the same momentum into the IPL.

