IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's KKR vs RR match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 53 of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, May 4. KKR are in seventh place in the points table and are just about clinging on to their playoff hopes. On the other hand, RR are in eighth position, with just three wins from 11 games. They have already been eliminated from the playoffs race.

Kolkata registered a much-needed 14-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Batting first, KKR came up with an impressive team effort to post 204-9. Sunil Narine then starred with 3-29 as DC stumbled from a good position in the chase to lose the contest.

Rajasthan's faint hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs ended after Mumbai Indians (MI) thumped them by 100 runs in their previous match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR struggled with both bat and ball in the game against MI. Fielding first, they conceded 217-2 and were knocked over for 117.

KKR have a slender 15-14 lead in the head-to-head battle against RR. Ahead of Sunday's clash, we look at a few prominent milestones that could be achieved by players from both sides in the IPL 2025 contest at the Eden Gardens.

#1 Varun Chakaravarthy needs 4 wickets for major IPL milestone

KKR leg spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has claimed 13 wickets in 10 innings in IPL 2025, averaging 21.45 at an economy rate of 7.15, with a best of 3-22. He needs four wickets to complete 100 scalps in his IPL career.

In 81 matches (80 innings), the 33-year-old has claimed 96 scalps at an average of 23.76 and an economy rate of 7.51, with one five-fer and one four-fer.

#2 RR skipper Riyan Parag needs 45 runs to complete 1,500 IPL runs

Rajasthan's stand-in captain for IPL 2025, Riyan Parag has had a highly forgettable season with the willow. In 11 innings, he has scored 282 runs at an average of 31.33 and a strike rate of 160.22, with a best of 43*. The right-handed batter needs 45 runs to complete 1,500 IPL runs. In 81 matches (69 innings), he has scored 1,455 runs at an average of 25.52 and a strike rate of 139.36.

#3 KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane needs 61 runs to complete 5,000 IPL runs

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has had a decent IPL 2025 campaign with the bat. In nine innings, the 36-year-old has notched up 297 runs at an average of 37.12 and a strike rate of 149.24, with the aid of three half-centuries.

Rahane needs 61 runs to complete 5,000 runs in his IPL career. In 195 matches (180 innings), the veteran batter has scored 4,939 runs at an average of 30.48 and a strike rate of 124.72, with two hundreds and 33 half-centuries. Rahane has represented a total of six franchises in his IPL career.

#4 Yashasvi Jaiswal needs 11 fours to complete 250 IPL fours

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has lifted himself brilliantly after a mediocre start to his IPL 2025 campaign. In his last eight innings, the left-handed batter has registered five half-centuries and a score of 49. Overall, Jaiswal has scored 439 runs in 11 innings in IPL 2025, averaging 43.90 at a strike rate of 154.03.

The southpaw has hit 41 fours and 24 sixes in IPL 2025 so far. He needs 11 fours to complete 250 fours in his IPL career. The 23-year-old has struck 239 fours and 88 sixes so far.

#5 Nitish Rana needs 3 sixes to complete 250 T20 sixes

RR batter Nitish Rana has scored 217 runs in 11 innings in IPL 2025, averaging 21.70 at a strike rate of 161.94, with the aid of two half-centuries. He has struck 27 fours and nine sixes in the ongoing edition. Rana needs three sixes to complete 250 sixes in his T20 career. In 193 innings, he has struck 247 sixes.

