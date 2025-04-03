IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today’s KKR vs SRH match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 15 of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 3. The same time sides met in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium last year, with KKR hammering SRH by eight wickets. Both Kolkata and Hyderabad have made similar starts to their IPL 2025 campaign, losing two of their three games.

KKR's batting has let them down in a big way so far. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane began IPL 2025 with a bang, but has failed in subsequent matches. Quinton de Kock also has had one innings of note. Venkatesh Iyer, purchased at ₹23.75 crore, has been a massive disappointment. The likes of Rinku Singh and Andre Russell have also failed to deliver the goods.

Hyderabad have continued to adopt their no holds barred approach with the bat. Barring the first game, the tactic has backfired. It would be interesting to see SRH's approach going forward. While Travis Head has tasted some success, Abhishek Sharma is yet to fire.

A number of significant milestones could be achieved in the KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. Here's a look.

#1 Varun Chakaravarthy one wicket away from impressive T20 milestone

KKR leg spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has continued his impressive form. He claimed 2-17 in Kolkata's thumping win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati, getting the scalps of Riyan Parag and Wanindu Hasaranga. Chakaravarthy needs one wicket to complete 100 T20 scalps in India. In 76 games, he has 99 wickets at an impressive average of 21.57 and an economy rate of 7.74.

#2 Ishan Kishan is 3 fours away from completing 500 T20 fours

SRH batter Ishan Kishan made a blazing start to his IPL 2025 campaign, hammering 106* off 47 balls against RR. Since then, he has registered scores of 0 and two. The left-hander, who struck 11 fours and six sixes against Rajasthan, needs three boundaries to complete 500 fours in T20 cricket. In 195 matches (187 innings), Kishan has struck 497 fours and 230 sixes.

#3 Andre Russell needs 40 runs to complete 1,000 runs at Eden Gardens in IPL

Veteran KKR all-rounder Russell is yet to come to the party in IPL 2025. His franchise would hope that he comes good at home on Thursday. The right-handed batter is 40 runs away from reaching 1,000 runs in the IPL at the Eden Gardens. In 44 matches, Russell has 960 runs at a strike rate of 189.72. Only Gautam Gambhir (1,407) and Robin Uthappa (1,159) have more runs in the IPL at the venue.

The 36-year-old is also seven runs away from completing 2,500 runs in the IPL. The West Indies cricketer has scored 2,493 runs in 107 innings at a strike rate of 173.84. Of his 2,493 runs, 2.435 have come for the Kolkata franchise. Only Gambhir (3,035) and Uthappa (2,439) have scored more runs for KKR in the IPL.

#4 Harshal Patel needs 3 wickets to complete 250 T20 wickets

SRH pacer Harshal Patel needs three wickets to complete 250 wickets in his T20 career. In 202 matches (197 innings), he has picked up 247 scalps at an average of 23.18 and an economy rate of 8.34, with two five-fers and three four-fers.

Of his T20 scalps, 138 have come in the IPL from 109 matches. Harshal registered figures of 2-34 against Rajasthan and 1-28 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

#5 KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane is 63 runs away from 7,000 runs in T20s

KKR skipper Rahane began his IPL 2025 campaign with an impressive 56 off 31 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Since then, he has registered scores of 18 and 11. Rahane needs 63 runs to complete 7,000 runs in T20 cricket. In 274 matches (258 innings), the 36-year-old has notched up 6,937 runs at an average of 29.64 and a strike rate of 124.22, with two tons and 49 fifties.

Other landmarks that can be reached in KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Abhishek Sharma needs 92 runs to complete 1,500 IPL runs.

Abhishek Sharma two catches away from completing 50 T20 catches.

Travis Head needs 92 runs to complete 1,000 runs in IPL.

Venkatesh Iyer needs 95 runs to reach 3,000 runs in T20s.

Sunil Narine is 80 runs away from 4,500-run mark in T20s.

