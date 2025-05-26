IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's PBKS vs MI match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 69 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. This game will be extremely important for both sides as the winner will be confirmed of a top two finish. PBKS are second in the points table, with 17 points and a net run rate of +0.327. MI are fourth, with 16 points and a net run rate of +1.292.

Punjab suffered a shock loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous match in Jaipur. Batting first, they posted 208-6, a total which DC chased down in 19.3 overs, with six wickets in hand. A win against MI on Monday, though, will take them to 19 points. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the only other side that can match that tally if they win their last league game.

Mumbai have made a terrific comeback after yet another poor start to an IPL season. They have won seven of their last eight matches. In their previous game, they got the better of DC by 59 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, they posted 180-5 and bowled out the opposition for 121.

A number of important milestones could be achieved by players from both sides in match number 69 of IPL 2025 in Jaipur on Monday. Here's a lowdown.

#1 MI opener Rohit Sharma needs 3 sixes to achieve major IPL milestone

MI opener Rohit Sharma has scored 305 runs in 12 innings at an average of 27.72 and strike rate of 150.99, with three half-centuries to his name. He has struck 29 fours and 17 sixes so far. The Hitman needs three sixes to become the second player to smash 300 maximums in the IPL. He struck 297 sixes in 269 matches so far. Chris Gayle (357) is the only batter with 300-plus sixes in the IPL.

Rohit has also needs 67 runs to complete 7,000 runs his IPL career. In 269 matches, he has amassed 6,933 runs at an average of 29.62 and a strike rate of 131.90, with two hundreds and 46 half-centuries. When Rohit reaches the landmark, he will become the second batter to achieve the feat. Virat Kohli (8,552) is the only other batter with 7,000-plus IPL runs.

#2 PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer needs 38 runs to complete 6,500 runs in his T20 career

Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer has scored 488 runs in 13 matches in IPL 2025, averaging 48.80 at a strike rate of 172.43, with the aid of five half-centuries and a best of 97*. The right-handed batter needs 38 runs to reach 6,500 runs in his T20 career.

In 236 matches (230 innings), he has notched up 6,462 runs at an average of 33.83 and a strike rate of 135.95, with the aid of three hundreds and 42 half-centuries. Of his T20 runs, 3,615 have come in the IPL from 129 matches, averaging 33.78 at a strike rate of 132.12.

#3 Hardik Pandya needs 7 sixes to complete 150 sixes in IPL

MI skipper Hardik Pandya has had a mixed campaign with the bat. In nine innings, he has scored 161 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 161. The right-handed batter has hit 15 fours and seven sixes.

Pandya needs seven sixes to complete 150 sixes in his IPL career. In 149 matches, he has hit 143 sixes and 204 fours. With seven sixes, Pandya will also complete 300 sixes in his T20 career.

#4 Shashank Singh needs 36 runs to complete 1,500 runs in his T20 career

PBKS finisher Shashank Singh has justified the franchise’s decision to retain him ahead of the mega auction. In 11 innings, he has scored 284 runs at a strike rate of 149.47, with two fifties. Shashank needs 36 runs to complete 1,500 runs in his T20 career. In 87 matches, he has scored 1,464 runs at a strike rate of 144.23, with the aid of nine half-centuries.

#5 Naman Dhir needs 3 runs to complete 500 runs in his T20 career

MI batter Naman Dhir has made a number of key contributions with the willow. In the game against DC, he hammered an unbeaten 24 off eight balls. Naman has contributed 186 runs in nine innings at an average of 37.20 and a strike rate of 182.35. He needs three runs to complete 500 runs in his T20 career. The 25-year-old has scored 497 runs in 32 matches at a strike rate of 164.56.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More