IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's PBKS vs RCB match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 37 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Sunday, April 20. The PBKS vs RCB contest will be the day match of the double-header. Punjab are third in the points table, with 10 points from seven matches. Bengaluru have eight points from seven games.

Punjab and Bengaluru met on Friday, April 18 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In a match reduced to 14 overs due to rain, PBKS beat RCB by five wickets as the hosts remained winless at their home ground in IPL 2025. Sent into bat, Bengaluru came up with a poor batting effort to be held to 95-9. They fought hard in the chase, but, in the end, Punjab got home in 12.1 overs.

PBKS' win on Friday was their second in a row in IPL 2025. They will be keen to complete a hat-trick of triumphs in Mullanpur. They have won two and lost two of their last four games and would be seeking better consistency. Looking at the head-to-head stats between the sides, Punjab have an 18-16 lead over Bengaluru.

A number of significant milestones could be achieved in match number 37 of IPL 2025 between PBKS and RCB to be played in Mullanpur on Sunday. Take a look.

#1 Virat Kohli needs 4 sixes to complete 300 fours for RCB in T20 cricket

Veteran RCB batter Virat Kohli has had an impressive run for the franchise in IPL 2025. In seven innings, he has scored 249 runs at an average of 49.80 and a strike rate of 141.47, with the aid of three half-centuries.

The 36-year-old is already the leading run-getter for RCB in T20 cricket. He has amassed 8,677 runs in 265 innings at an average of 38.91 and a strike rate of 133.02. Kohli needs four sixes to complete 300 sixes for RCB in T20 cricket. He has so far struck 296 sixes and 770 fours.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs 3 wickets to reach major IPL milestone

Bengaluru pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has brought his experience to the fore in IPL 2025. Bowling in tough circumstances, the right-arm pacer has claimed eight wickets in six innings at an average of 21.87 and an economy rate of 7.95.

The 35-year-old needs three wickets to become the joint-second leading wicket-taker in the IPL. In 182 matches, Bhuvneshwar has claimed 189 wickets at an average of 27 and an economy rate of 7.57. Piyush Chawla is currently in the second-leading wicket-taker in the IPL. In 192 matches, the leg spinner claimed 192 wickets at an average of 26.60 and an economy rate of 7.96.

#3 Shreyas Iyer needs 13 fours to complete 300 fours in the IPL

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer has smashed 257 runs in seven innings in IPL 2025, averaging 51.40 at a strike rate of 194.69. The right-handed batter has struck three half-centuries with a best of 97*. Shreyas needs to hit 13 fours to complete 300 fours in his IPL career. In 123 matches (122 innings), the 30-year-old has struck 287 fours and 133 sixes.

#4 Josh Hazlewood needs 2 wickets to complete 150 T20 scalps

RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood has had an impactful IPL 2025 campaign. In seven matches, he has bagged an impressive haul of 12 wickets, averaging 16.91 at an economy rate of 8.17.

The Aussie right-arm pacer needs two wickets to complete 150 scalps in his T20 career. In 114 matches, he has claimed 148 wickets at an average of 21.87 and an economy rate of 7.55, with five four-fers.

#5 Shashank Singh needs 19 runs to complete 500 runs for PBKS in his IPL career

PBKS finisher Shashank Singh has played some handy knocks for the franchise in IPL 2025. In six innings, he has scored 127 runs at a strike rate of 141.11, with a best of 52*. Shashank needs 19 runs to complete 500 runs for Punjab in the IPL. In 20 innings, he has scored 481 runs at a strike rate of 157.70.

Other milestones that could be reached in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Rajat Patidar needs 1 four to complete 200 T20 fours

Marcus Stoinis needs 6 runs to complete 6,500 runs in his T20 career

Krunal Pandya needs 2 sixes to complete 100 T20 sixes

Phil Salt needs 3 sixes to complete 50 IPL sixes

