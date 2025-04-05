IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's PBKS vs RR match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 18 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Saturday, April 5. This will be the evening game of the double-header. PBKS have made a confident start to their IPL 2025 campaign, winning two matches out of two. On the other hand, RR have won only one out of their three matches.

Punjab hammered Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by eight wickets in their previous match. Bowling first, they held LSG to 171-7 as left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh claimed 3-43. In the chase, Prabhsimran Singh and skipper Shreyas Iyer smashed blazing half-centuries. PBKS have clinical in both their matches and will be keen to continue their impressive form.

For Rajasthan, Sanju Samson is set to resume captaincy duties after featuring as the Impact Player in the first three games. RR did well to register a six-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in in Guwahati. Batting first, they put up 182-9 on the board as Nitish Rana smashed 81 off 36. Wanindu Hasaranga (4-35) then stifled CSK in the chase. Rajasthan’s inconsistent batting, though, remains a concern.

A number of significant milestones can be achieved in the PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match in Mullanpur on Saturday. Here’s a lowdown.

#1 RR captain Sanju Samson 57 runs away from completing 7,500 T20 runs

RR skipper Samson needs 57 runs to reach 7,500 T20 runs. The right-handed batter has 7,443 runs to his name from 298 matches at an average of 29.53 and a strike rate of 137.09, with six hundreds and 48 half-centuries to his name.

In the ongoing IPL, Samson has registered scores of 66, 13 and 20. The 30-year-old also needs eight sixes to complete 350 maximums in T20 cricket. He has so far struck 342 sixes and 618 fours.

#2 Marcus Stoinis 52 runs away from 6,500 T20 runs

PBKS all-rounder Marcus Stoinis needs 52 runs to complete 6,500 runs to T20 cricket. In 309 matches (280 innings), the right-handed batter has scored 6,448 runs at an average of 29.99 and a strike rate of 137.27, with the aid of two hundreds and 34 half-centuries.

On his T20 runs, 1,886 have come in the IPL from 98 matches at an average of 28.14 and a strike rate of 141.91, with one hundred and nine half-centuries.

#3 Shimron Hetmyer needs 27 runs to reach 5,000 T20 runs

Rajasthan batter Shimron Hetmyer needs to score 27 runs to touch the 5,000-run mark in his T20 career. In 259 matches, the hard-hitting left-hander has notched up 4,973 runs at an average of 26.31 and a strike rate of 136.47, with one hundred and 24 fifties to his name. Hetmyer has scored 1,311 runs in the IPL in 69 innings at an average of 30.48 and a strike rate of 152.61, with four half-centuries.

#4 Shreyas Iyer is on the verge of completing 50 IPL catches

PBKS skipper Shreyas is on the verge of a significant fielding milestone. He needs one catch to complete 50 catches in the IPL. The 30-year-old has so far taken 49 catches in 118 matches in the T20 league.

Further, Shreyas is five catches away from completing 100 catches in T20 cricket. He has so far taken 95 catches in 225 matches.

#5 Jofra Archer needs 1 wicket to complete 50 IPL scalps

RR pacer Jofra Archer is one wicket away from completing 50 wickets in the IPL. The England fast bowler has claimed 49 scalps in 43 matches at an average of 26.38 and an economy rate of 7.74, with a best of 3-15. After going wicketless in Rajasthan’s first two matches of IPL 2025, the right-arm pacer registered figures of 1-13 from three overs against CSK.

Other landmarks that can be reached in today's PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match

Lockie Ferguson is three wickets away from completing 50 IPL scalps.

Nitish Rana needs seven sixes to complete 250 T20 sixes and four fours to complete 250 IPL fours.

Maheesh Theekshana is six wickets away from 200 scalps in T20 cricket.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.