IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's RR vs MI match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 50 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1. RR kept their faint hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive by beating Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last match. On the other hand, MI extended their winning streak to five by getting the better of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 54 runs in their previous game.

Rajasthan, who have six points from 10 matches, chased down a target of 210 against GT at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned Gujarat, with a record-breaking knock of 101 in 38 balls. His senior opener partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (70* off 40) also continued his good form.

Mumbai proved too good for LSG in their previous IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, the hosts posted an impressive total of 215-7 as Suryakumar Yadav and Ryan Rickelton smashed half-centuries. Jasprit Bumrah (4-22) and Trent Boult (3-20) then impressed with the ball in hand as LSG were bowled out for 161.

In the head-to-head battle, MI have a slender 15-14 lead over Rajasthan. Meanwhile, a number of significant landmarks could be achieved in match number 50 of IPL 2025 on Thursday in Jaipur. Here's a lowdown.

#1 MI batting star Rohit Sharma is 3 sixes away from major IPL milestone

Rohit Sharma had a poor start to his IPL 2025 campaign, but has overturned his poor form with some impressive performances. In nine innings, he has scored 240 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 156.86, with two half-centuries.

The 38-year-old has struck 18 fours and 17 sixes in IPL 2025 so far. He needs to hit three sixes to complete 300 sixes in his IPL career. In 266 matches (261 innings), the Hitman has struck 297 sixes and 617 fours.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav needs 40 runs to complete 3,500 runs for MI in T20 cricket

In-form Mumbai batter Suryakumar has smashed 427 runs in 10 innings in IPL 2025. The 34-year-old has an average of 61 and a strike rate of 169.44, with three half-centuries, which includes a best of 68*.

Suryakumar needs 40 runs to complete 3,500 runs for MI in T20 cricket (IPL + CLT20). The right-handed batter is the third leading run-getter for Mumbai in T20s. In 106 innings, he has scored 3,460 runs at an average of 37.20 and a strike rate of 150.43, with two hundreds and 26 half-centuries.

#3 RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal needs 1 six to complete 150 T20 sixes

Rajasthan opener Jaiswal has excelled for the franchise with the willow in IPL 2025. The 23-year-old has smashed 426 runs in 10 innings at an average of 47.33 and a strike rate of 152.68, with as many as five half-centuries.

The left-handed batter needs one six to complete 150 sixes in his T20 career. In 114 matches (110 innings), Jaiswal has struck 149 sixes and 400 fours.

#4 Riyan Parag is 12 runs away from 3,000 T20 runs

RR batter Riyan Parag has been leading the franchise in Sanju Samson's absence due to injury. The right-handed batter has had a disappointing campaign with the bat. In 10 innings, the 23-year-old has scored 266 runs at an average of 33.25 and a strike rate of 158.33. Parag need 12 runs to reach 3,000 T20 runs. In 133 matches (116 innings), he has 2,988 runs at a strike rate of 145.11.

#5 Nitish Rana needs 3 sixes for 250 sixes in T20s

Rajasthan batter Nitish Rana has had a mixed IPL 2025 campaign. In 10 innings, he has scored 208 runs at an average of 23.11 and a strike rate of 169.10. The left-handed batter has two half-centuries, but has also been dismissed cheaply on a number of occasions.

Rana has hit 25 fours and nine sixes in IPL 2025. The 31-year-old needs three sixes to complete 250 T20 sixes. In 203 matches (192 innings), the southpaw has struck 247 sixes and 430 fours.

