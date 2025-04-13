IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's RR vs RCB match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 28 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, April 13. The RR vs RCB clash will be the day match of a double-header. Rajasthan are seventh in the points table, with two wins and three losses from five matches. As for Bengaluru, they are in fifth position, with six points from five matches.

Rajasthan's inconsistent run in IPL 2025 continued as they went down to Gujarat Titans (GT) by 58 runs in their previous match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Bowling first, RR conceded 217-6, with only Jofra Archer (1-30) making some kind of an impact. Barring Shimron Hetmyer (52 off 32) and Sanju Samson (41 off 28), their batters struggled in the chase.

Bengaluru succumbed to a six-run defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous match at home. Batting first, RCB got off to a flyer courtesy of Phil Salt. However, they lost momentum after his run out and were restricted to 163-7. Bengaluru picked up some early wickets with the ball, but KL Rahul (93* off 53) scuttled their challenge with a terrific innings.

Looking at the head-to-head record between the two sides, RCB have a slender 15-14 lead over RR. A number of significant milestones could be achieved in the RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on Sunday. Here's a look.

#1 Virat Kohli needs 1 fifty for major T20 milestone

RCB star Virat Kohli has scored 186 runs in five innings in IPL 2025 at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 145.31. He has notched up two half-centuries. With one more fifty, he can complete 100 half-centuries in his T20 career.

In 404 matches (387 innings), the 36-year-old has scored 13,072 runs at an average of 41.49 and a strike rate of 134.34, with nine hundreds and 99 half-centuries.

#2 RCB skipper Rajat Patidar 15 runs away from 1,000 IPL runs

Rajat Patidar has led from the front for Bengaluru with the willow in IPL 2025. In five innings, he has smashed 186 runs at an average of 37.20 and an excellent strike rate of 161.73, with two half-centuries. The 31-year-old needs 15 runs to complete 1,000 runs in the IPL. In 29 innings, he has scored 985 runs at an average of 35.17 and a strike rate of 59.38, with one hundred and nine fifties.

#3 Dhruv Jurel needs 29 runs to complete 500 IPL runs

RR batter Dhruv Jurel began IPL 2025 with an impressive 70 off 35 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). However, he has subsequently gone off the boil. After five innings, he has 124 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 156.96.

The 24-year-old needs 29 runs to complete 500 runs in the IPL. In 27 innings (all for RR), he has scored 471 runs at an average of 24.78 and a strike rate of 152.92.

#4 Devdutt Padikkal needs 37 runs away to complete 1000 runs for RCB in IPL

Devdutt Padikkal has had a couple of starts in IPL 2025, but has failed to convert them. He scored 27 off 14 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and 37 off 22 against Mumbai Indians (MI). The left-hander now needs 37 runs to complete 1,000 runs for RCB in the IPL. In 34 innings, he has scored 963 runs at an average of 29.18 and a strike rate of 126.04, with one hundred and six half-centuries.

#5 Tushar Deshpande needs 3 wickets to complete 50 IPL scalps

RR pacer Tushar Deshpande has had a mixed run in IPL 2025 so far. In four innings, he has picked up five wickets at an average of 29.80 and an economy rate of 11.46. The right-arm pacer needs three scalps to complete 50 wickets in the IPL. In 40 matches in the T20 league, he has picked up 47 wickets at an average of 29.61 and an economy rate of 9.81, with a best of 4-27.

Other milestones that can be achieved in today's RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Phil Salt needs 6 fours for 100 IPL fours and nine sixes for 50 IPL sixes.

Maheesh Theekshana needs 2 wickets to complete 200 T20 wickets

Tim David needs 6 fours for 50 IPL fours.

Krunal Pandya needs 2 sixes to complete 100 T20 sixes.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More