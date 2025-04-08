IPL 2025: 5 records broken during PBKS' 18-run win over CSK in Match 22

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 22nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, handing the five-time champions their fourth defeat of the tournament. PBKS won the game by 18 runs at their home ground in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 8.

PBKS batters got to business from the word go and kept hitting the ball all around the ground, even while losing wickets at regular intervals. Priyansh Arya, who opened the innings for the side, notched up a century to finish with 103(42). Thanks to his ton and quick contributions from other batters, PBKS finished with 219 in their 20-over quota.

CSK’s start to the chase was good, compared to their previous four outings, as the openers shared a 61-run stand, the first in double digits in five games. A fighting 89-run third-wicket partnership between Devon Conway and Shivam Dube kept CSK’s hopes alive in the game.

The batters’ game looked improved, and even MS Dhoni, who surprisingly walked out to bat No. 5, played a brilliant innings to carry the momentum. But a few missed opportunities and some tactical decision-making by PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer led to CSK being restricted to 201/5.

#5 Just the fourth time in IPL history that a batter has hit a six off the match’s first delivery

Priyansh Arya opened the innings for PBKS and faced the first ball of the game against Khaleel Ahmed, hitting the CSK pacer for a massive six. Arya, who eventually went on to notch his maiden IPL century, became only the fourth batter to do so in IPL.

Before Arya, only three other batters had managed to hit the first ball of the match for a six. The list includes Naman Ojha, Virat Kohli, and Phil Salt.

#4 PBKS hit joint second most 6s in an IPL match

PBKS batters accumulated 16 sixes in the first innings, which is now their joint second-most in an IPL match. The Punjab-based franchise hit 16 sixes against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the IPL 2018 when the two teams faced off in Indore.

The record for hitting the most sixes in an innings by a team in an IPL match is also held by PBKS. In an IPL 2024 match against KKR, the Punjab batters hit 24 sixes cumulatively, the most in any IPL game. That game saw a total of 42 sixes being hit, the most in any IPL match in total, as KKR batters hit 18 sixes.

#3 PBKS register the highest IPL total in Mullanpur

PBKS notched up 219/6 against CSK in their second home game of the IPL 2025 season, which is also the highest total by any team at this venue in the IPL. Though the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur hasn’t hosted many games in the tournament, this total was the highest ever posted here.

The previous best was also registered this season by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) against the home team, as the Men in Pink totalled 205/4.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin now has most wickets in IPL matches between CSK and PBKS

Ravichandran Ashwin did not have an ideal start to his outing against PBKS and went on to concede 21 runs off his first over, also the final over of the powerplay. Ashwin returned to bowl the eighth over and somewhat redeemed himself by picking up two wickets.

He dismissed the dangerous Nehal Wadhera off the over’s second delivery before sending Glenn Maxwell off the final delivery of the over. Having represented both teams in his career, this was Ashwin’s 19th wicket in CSK vs PBKS matches, the most by any player in the two teams’ matches so far.

#1 Priyansh Arya’s record-breaking century

PBKS opener Priyansh Arya broke multiple records with his century against CSK. While it was his maiden IPL ton, he achieved the feat in just his fourth outing in the tournament, and with that added multiple feathers to his cap.

· Before converting his half-century into a ton, Arya’s fifty went down as the second-fastest by any player against CSK.

· Arya’s 39-ball century was the fastest by an uncapped Indian player in IPL history.

· This was also the fourth-fastest century in IPL

· This was the second-fastest IPL century by an Indian in the tournament

· Arya’s ton is the fastest by any player against CSK

About the author Vaishnavi Iyer Vaishnavi is a cricket writer and editor at Sportskeeda with around 3 years of professional experience, having previously worked at CricTracker. Along with being a former state-level skater, winning 20+ medals in eight years, she has also played Volleyball at district level and cricket at college level.



Vaishnavi loves cricket for the camaraderie and spirit it fosters between players and likens their patriotism to the armed forces. She is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and a strong advocate of women’s cricket. She supports RCB-W and MI-W in the WPL and CSK in the IPL.



Her role model is ex- Indian captain MS Dhoni and is a big fan of Virat Kohli’s on-field demeanor. She's also a fan of Indian legends Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and current captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She has had the privilege of interviewing Indian cricketers likes Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal and former India cricketer, Snehal Pradhan.



Vaishnavi was also one of five female journalists (under 25 years) selected by the ICC to cover the SA vs AFG 2023 ODI World Cup match. She attended the press conferences and interacted with the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Andile Phehlukwayo.



Vaishnavi only sources information from reputed publications for her articles, and always strives to be the first to market with her news pieces. In her free time, she loves listening to music, watching FRIENDS on repeat, and exploring new restaurants. Know More