IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s CSK vs DC match ft. Noor Ahmad

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash on Saturday, April 5. The Chepauk Stadium in Chennai will play host to this game.
The wicket is traditionally not quite easy to bat on at Chepauk and can prove to be challenging. The surface also assists spinners, given its slow nature. Both CSK and DC have some quality names in their spin-bowling attacks.
Moreover, the two sides also have some quality fast bowlers who can make the most of the conditions in the early stages of the innings. Batters will find it challenging as two sides with some big names in their bowling attacks gear up to face each other.
CSK will be under some pressure coming into this game, having lost both of their last two matches. On the other hand, DC have won both their games and are unbeaten ahead of this clash.
That said, here is a look at three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 encounter.
3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s CSK vs DC match
#3 Mitchell Starc
DC pacer Mitchell Starc has made a fabulous start to this IPL 2025 season with the ball. He has already picked up eight wickets from two games at an average of 9.62 and an economy rate of 10.04.
In their previous game, he grabbed a fifer, returning with figures of 5/35 against the SunRisers Hyderabad. The senior pacer played a massive role in the Kolkata Knight Riders's win last year and started just from where he left this season.
Starc's ability to pick up wickets early on in the powerplay will be crucial for DC against CSK's top-order batters, such as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra, who have scored runs this season.
#2 Kuldeep Yadav
Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also been in good form with the ball for DC this season. He has picked up five wickets in two matches at an average of 8.40 and an economy rate of just 5.25.
Kuldeep was exceptional against the SunRisers Hyderabad in their previous game, where he returned with figures of 3/22 from four overs. Since the 2025 Champions Trophy, he has been in great touch and has carried the same into the IPL season as well.
In traditionally spin-friendly conditions at Chepauk, Kuldeep Yadav will have a massive role to play for DC. He will be expected to be among the wickets once again in this clash.
#1 Noor Ahmad
Noor Ahmad has been in brilliant form for CSK this season. The left-arm wrist spinner is the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2025, with nine scalps from three games at an average of 9.11 and an economy rate of 6.83.
Noor picked up four wickets, giving away just 18 runs from four overs against the Mumbai Indians. In the next game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he bagged three wickets from his four overs. Their last game against the Rajasthan Royals saw him return with figures of 2/28 from four overs.
The young spinner has been consistently among the wickets. He has also been effective and economical. Playing at Chepauk, he will pose a certain threat to DC's batters.
