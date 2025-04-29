IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s DC vs KKR match ft. Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture. The game will be played on Tuesday, April 29, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

DC come into this contest on the back of a six-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home. They will be keen to return to winning ways and consolidate their position in the upper half of the table. They have six wins from nine matches and have gathered 12 points so far, placed fourth.

Meanwhile, KKR have had a tough time this season. The defending champions have won just three out of their nine matches. With seven points, they are placed seventh. Their previous encounter against Punjab Kings (PBKS) was called off due to rain, with the points being shared.

However, they faced two successive defeats before the rain-hit game. KKR are in desperate need of a win and need to win all their games to keep their chances of qualifying for the playoffs and defending their title alive.

Here are three players who could pick the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 clash between DC and KKR:

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s DC vs KKR match

#3 Sunil Narine

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

KKR spinner Sunil Narine has not been at his best with the ball this season. The veteran spinner has taken seven wickets from eight matches at an average of 32.14 and an economy rate of 7.75.

In their previous game against PBKS, Narine returned with figures of 0/35 from four overs. However, a positive sign for the spinner could be the nature of the surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

In the previous game between DC and RCB at this venue, there was assistance for spinners off the surface, which could benefit a seasoned campaigner like Narine.

#2 Varun Chakavarthy

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Against PBKS, Varun Chakavarthy also had an average outing with figures of 1/39 from four overs. However, he has had a better season compared to his teammate Sunil Narine.

Varun has bagged 11 wickets from nine matches at an average of 21.81 and an economy rate of 6.85. He is also the joint-highest wicket-taker for KKR so far this season.

Given the conditions during the previous game in Delhi, Varun will also back himself to do well at this venue. It will be important for him to deliver against DC as KKR are in a must-win situation.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

DC wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav will also be a threat to batters on this surface. Although he did not pick up a wicket against RCB, he was economical, giving away only 28 runs from his four overs.

Kuldeep is DC's highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps from nine matches at an average of 19.66 and an economy rate of just 6.55. He has been effective and has played a key role in their campaign this season.

As Delhi aim to bounce back from their previous loss, the wrist-spinner will have a huge role to play against his former franchise.

