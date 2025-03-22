IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s KKR vs RCB match ft. Varun Chakaravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening game of the IPL 2025 season on Saturday, March 22. The fixture will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens as the tournament kicks off.

KKR are the defending champions as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final last year. On the other hand, RCB finished in the top four and made it to the playoffs. However, they lost the Eliminator. They have never won the trophy while Kolkata now have three titles to their name.

At the Eden Gardens, Kolkata have beaten RCB eight times out of the 12 matches played here so far. Both teams will be eager to begin their respective campaigns on a positive note.

Their bowling units will be put to test, with some big hitters on both sides. They will be under pressure to contain batters and pick up wickets at the same time. Both sides have some experienced names in the bowling department as well.

That said, let us take a look at who could be the top three wicket-takers in today's IPL 2025 clash.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s KKR vs RCB match

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Practice Session In Kolkata. - Source: Getty

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will have a massive role to play for RCB with the ball this season. It will be crucial for him to start well and get among the wickets to gain rhythm.

He has picked up 11 wickets in his last 10 T20 matches. The pacer is likely to benefit with some movement on offer with the new ball and from his ability to swing the ball both ways.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar brings immense experience into this clash, having played 176 matches and picked up 181 wickets at an average of 27.23 and an economy rate of 7.56.

Kolkata Knight Riders Starts Off Their IPL 2025 Season With Practice Session - Source: Getty

Sunil Narine made his IPL debut for KKR in 2012 and has been with the team ever since. From 177 matches, he has picked up 180 wickets and is also their highest wicket-taker.

With the wicket at the Eden Gardens known to assist spinners and Narine's experience of having played there season after season for several years, he is certainly expected to be a threat with the ball.

Sunil Narine has had an exceptional record against RCB. With 26 scalps, he is the highest-wicket taker in all IPL matches between these two teams so far. RCB's batters will need to be wary of the veteran spinner.

#1 Varun Chakaravarthy

2024 IPL Final - Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is on the rise and has been in brilliant form coming into IPL 2025. He had a brilliant home white-ball series against England and was also India's joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Having played five seasons for KKR now, he is now among their most successful bowlers. Last season, Varun bagged 21 wickets from 15 games, playing a big part in their triumph.

He has played 71 IPL games and has impressive numbers with 83 wickets at an average of 24.12 and an economy rate of 7.56. Spin friendly conditions in Kolkata, coupled with bowling alongside Sunil Narine, will make Varun an equal threat to RCB's batters.

