IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s MI vs KKR match ft. Varun Chakaravarthy

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face each other on Monday, March 31, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The fixture will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ad

MI are yet to win a single match in their IPL 2025 campaign so far. They have faced defeats in both their games against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Therefore, they are still in search of their first points in the season. On the other hand, defending champions KKR faced a seven-wicket loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens in their opening match. However, they came back to register a thumping eight-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Ad

Trending

The Wankhede Stadium is a ground where big totals have been scored in the past and favors the batters. A good bounce off the surface and relatively short boundaries always make it challenging for bowlers here.

Having said that, let us take a look at three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 clash between MI and KKR.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s MI vs KKR match

#3 Sunil Narine

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Veteran spinner Sunil Narine missed the previous game for KKR but is expected to return for this clash. In their first game against RCB, he bowled a top spell, giving away only 27 runs from fours with the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal as well.

Ad

He missed the game against Rajasthan as he was unwell but is now set to return to action for KKR. Sunil Narine has picked up 181 wickets from 178 matches in the IPL and is a genuine wicket-taker.

Against MI, who have some dangerous batters in their line-up, Narine will be expected to not only restrict the batters but also pick up wickets at crucial stages of the match.

#2 Trent Boult

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

MI pacer Trent Boult will have a vital role to play in the fixture with the ball. He will have to pick up wickets upfront in the powerplay and also bowl well at the death. Against CSK, he bowled three overs and returned with figures of 0/27.

Ad

In their next game against the Gujarat Titans, Boult picked up a wicket but was slightly expensive, giving away 34 runs from four overs. The left-arm pacer has previously played for MI, and the conditions could suit him upfront with the new ball.

Boult has been a consistent performer in the IPL and has picked up a total of 122 wickets from 106 matches in his career so far at an average of 26.97 and an economy rate of 8.30.

Ad

#1 Varun Chakaravarthy

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

KKR spinner Varun Chakavarthy has been among the wickets for his team this season. Although he did not have an ideal start against RCB, where he returned with figures of 1/43 from four overs, he bounced back against the Rajasthan Royals.

Ad

He was the pick of the bowlers for them in that game with exceptional figures of 2/17 from four overs at an economy rate of just 4.2, including the wickets of Riyan Parag and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Chakaravarthy has been in top form since the 2025 Champions Trophy. KKR will expect him to replicate his performance from the previous game in this important fixture away from home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback