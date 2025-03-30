IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RR vs CSK match ft. Noor Ahmad

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, March 30. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host this clash between the two former IPL champions.

Coming into this clash, RR will be under pressure as they are yet to register their first win of the season. They suffered a 44-run loss at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first game before losing by eight wickets against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Meanwhile, CSK have had a bit of a contrasting start to their season. They first played against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) and registered a four-wicket win. However, in their second game, they crashed to a 50-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

With RR in search of their first win and CSK coming on the back of a loss, this game is perfectly set up for an exciting battle. That said, let's look at three players who could pick up the most wickets in this contest.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RR vs CSK match

#3 Tushar Deshpande

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Rajasthan Royals pacer Tushar Deshpande had a good start to his IPL 2025 campaign, picking up three wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad despite being slightly expensive.

Against Kolkata Knight Riders, he surprisingly bowled just one over where he was decent and gave away only seven runs. It will be crucial for RR to make the right use of Tushar Deshpande.

Along with Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma, he can trouble CSK's batters, who evidently struggled against quality fast bowling in their match against RCB. He will have a vital role to play if given the right opportunity in his match.

#2 Khaleel Ahmed

West Indies v India - One Day International Series - Source: Getty

CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed has also made a good start in the two games that he has played so far. He has picked up four wickets at an average of 14.15 with an economy rate of 7.12.

The left-arm pacer began with a brilliant performance against Mumbai Indians, returning with figures of 3/29 from his four overs. In the next match against RCB, he bowled a tight spell, giving away 28 runs from four overs with the wicket of Jitesh Sharma.

His ability to move the ball both ways upfront and generate bounce and carry has made him look impressive for CSK. His role with the new ball in the powerplay against the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson will be critical against RR.

#1 Noor Ahmad

Net Sessions - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad has been sensational for CSK in this edition of IPL. He is the leading wicket-taker so far with seven scalps from two games at an average of 7.71 and an economy rate of 6.75.

Noor was terrific against MI where he returned with exceptional figures of 4/18 from his four overs. The young spinner from Afghanistan backed it up with another solid performance against RCB, where he registered figures of 3/36 from four overs, including the big wickets of Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and Liam Livingstone.

Having played both games at home, it will be interesting to see how he performs against RR playing away. However, he is expected to carry on his solid form with the ball.

