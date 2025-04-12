IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s SRH vs PBKS match ft. Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The match will be played on Saturday, April 12.

SRH are struggling at the bottom of the table with just one win from five games. After an opening win, they have lost their last four games. Despite having a solid pace attack with the likes of Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel and Pat Cummins, they have not fired in unison with the ball.

On the other hand, PBKS have had a strong start to the season with three wins from four games. They have performed well together as a unit under the leadership of their new captain Shreyas Iyer.

With some big names in the batting unit for both teams, the bowlers will be posed with a certain challenge in this game. Punjab also have some big names like Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal in their bowling line-up.

On that note, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 clash between SRH and PBKS.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s SRH vs PBKS match

#3 Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad Attains Practice Session In Kolkata. - Source: Getty

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami came into the IPL on the back of a good performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, Shami has not quite come to the party just as yet for SRH.

From five matches, he has managed to pick up only five wickets at an average of 31.60 and an economy rate of 9.29. In their previous game against Gujarat Titans, Shami looked in good rhythm though.

He returned with figures of 2/28 from four overs, bowling a top spell that included the wickets of Sai Sudharsan (5) and Washington Sundar (49). However, it was not enough to help them win the game. Nonetheless, they will bank on their senior pacer to deliver having gained some rhythm now.

#2 Lockie Ferguson

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

PBKS bowler Lockie Ferguson made a mark in their previous game against Chennai Super Kings. Although he was expensive, he picked up the big wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad (1) and Shivam Dube (42).

Ferguson has scalped five wickets from as many matches so far at an average of 20.60 and an economy rate of 9.36. This was the second time where he picked up two wickets in a single innings this season.

The right-arm quick has played the supporting role to lead pacer Arshdeep Singh in this side. PBKS will want Ferguson to continue being among the wickets as they look to extend their winning run against SRH.

#1 Arshdeep Singh

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh went wicket-less in the previous game against Chennai Super Kings. However, he is the leading wicket-taker for PBKS so far with six scalps from five games at an average of 25.50 and an economy rate of 9.56.

Arshdeep did not get much opportunity in the Champions Trophy but had good form in domestic white-ball cricket coming into the IPL. His role against the opening batters of SRH like Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head will be crucial.

With Hyderabad looking to end their losing streak, the batters will be keen to perform well. In such a scenario, Arshdeep will have the responsibility to pick up wickets upfront and at the backend of the innings as well.

