IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s DC vs RR match ft. Karun Nair

Delhi Capitals (DC) host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is the venue for this game on Wednesday, April 16.

DC had won their first four games and were unbeaten until their previous game against Mumbai Indians. They suffered their first defeat of the tournament in it as their winning streak came to an end. However, they have had a solid campaign overall and will aim to get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are struggling for consistency in the tournament. They began with two defeats and made a comeback to win their next two games. However, their last two fixtures have resulted in defeats. RR need to pull their socks up as they are currently placed eighth.

With both teams having lost their previous games and looking for a win, it is expected to be an intense battle. That said, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 match between DC and RR.

2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has not been at his absolute best with the bat so far this season. He has managed to score 182 runs from six games at an average of 30.33 and a strike-rate of 138.93 with two fifties.

In their previous game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he played a crucial knock. Although he took his time initially, he scored 75 runs off 47 balls, hitting 10 fours and two sixes at a strike-rate of 159.57 eventually.

With the Royals desperately looking for a win, it will be a challenging task against DC, who have done well this season. Yashasvi Jaiswal will have the responsibility to bat the same way as he did in the previous game.

#2 KL Rahul

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is DC's highest run-getter in the tournament heading into this game. He missed their first match but has been in fine form since his return. Rahul has scored 200 runs from four matches at an average of 66.66 and a strike-rate of 163.93 with two half-centuries.

Rahul has addressed the concerns regarding his strike-rate in this format, coming out with positive and attacking intent this season. He played a brilliant knock of an unbeaten 93 against Bengaluru.

After failing to score much in the previous game against Mumbai Indians, KL Rahul will be eager to perform well once again as Delhi look to return to winning ways and continue their dominance this season.

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

KL Rahul's former Karnataka and current DC teammate Karun Nair has been batting like a dream. Coming into IPL 2025, Karun plundered a ton of runs in domestic cricket across tournaments and formats, making a stellar comeback.

He did not play the first four games this season but got an opportunity against Mumbai Indians. Karun Nair continued doing what he has been doing, grabbing the opportunity with both hands.

Batting at number three, he smashed 89 runs off just 40 balls, hitting as many as 12 fours and five sixes at a strike-rate of 222.5. Unfortunately, he got out and failed to get a hundred and take Delhi over the line. However, he announced himself and will be keen to have a breakthrough IPL season from here on.

