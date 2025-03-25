IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s GT vs PBKS match ft. Shreyas Iyer

Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, March 25. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this contest.

Gujarat will be led by Shubman Gill, while Punjab have a new leader in Shreyas Iyer this time around. While GT have already won an IPL trophy, Punjab are yet to win a title despite having played from the inaugural edition in 2008.

Looking at the squads of both teams, they have a solid mix of hard-hitters and batters who can bring stability at the same time. The focus will certainly be on big names as the two teams are set to begin their IPL 2025 campaigns respectively.

Bowlers will need to be on their toes to contain the batters and it will be a challenge for both sides. That said, let us take a look at three such batters who could end up scoring the most runs in today's IPL 2025 clash between GT and PBKS.

Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s GT vs PBKS match

#3 Sai Sudarshan

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

Left-handed GT batter Sai Sudarshan has been a consistent performer for the franchise over the last two seasons. In 2023, he scored 362 runs from eight matches at an average of 51.71 and a strike rate of 141.40.

The following season in 2024, he had a brilliant run, scoring 527 runs from 12 games at an average of 47.90 at a strike-rate of 141.28 with a century to his name as well. Sudarshan has made a name for himself as a reliable batter and will have a key role to play for Gujarat this year too.

Overall, he has played 45 T20s in his career so far and has scored 1512 runs with a hundred and eight half-centuries. Sudarshan will be eager to carry on from where he left last season.

#2 Shubman Gill

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

GT skipper Shubman Gill will be expected to lead from the front with the bat this year. Last season, he scored 426 runs from 12 matches at an average of 38.72 and strike-rate of 147.40 with a century and two fifties.

Gill was a part of India's 2025 Champions Trophy winning team. He began the tournament with a hundred against Bangladesh and 46 against Pakistan but could not score much in the other games.

However, Gill has a brilliant record in Ahmedabad across formats and has scored plenty of runs at this venue. Overall in the IPL, he has played 103 games and has scored 3216 runs with four hundreds and 20 half- centuries.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

2024 IPL Final - Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

Shreyas Iyer will be seen in the same role but with a different team in this year's IPL. Last year, he led KKR to victory but was released and is now set to lead Punjab Kings.

Shreyas has been in solid form as he was India's highest run-scorer in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The right-hander scored 243 runs from five matches at an average of 48.60 with two half-centuries including a vital 48-run knock in the final.

It will be crucial for Punjab to start well as they are aiming for their maiden IPL trophy. They will expect their skipper to carry his form into the cash-rich league and play a big innings against GT first up.

