IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s KKR vs RR match ft. Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL 2025 fixture at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is set to be played on Sunday, May 4.

Ad

The defending champions have kept their hopes of making the playoffs alive with a win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last match. KKR now have four wins and five defeats from 10 games with nine points.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals were eliminated from the race to make the playoffs after their hefty 100-run loss against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous game. RR are placed eighth with three wins and eight defeats from 11 games.

Ad

Trending

This is a must-win game for KKR if they want to qualify and have a chance to defend their title. For Rajasthan, they have nothing but pride to play for, with three more games to go for them. With nothing to lose, they could come out hard in their remaining games.

On that note, here are three players who can score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 match between KKR and RR.

Ad

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s KKR vs RR match

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane is their leading run-scorer this season with 297 runs from nine innings at an average of 37.12 and a strike-rate of 149.24. He has scored three half-centuries as well.

Ad

In their previous game against Delhi Capitals (DC), Rahane made 26 runs off 14 balls, hitting four boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 185.71. He looked good for his knock but failed to convert the start into a big score.

When they face Rajasthan Royals in a crucial game at home, Ajinkya Rahane will have to lead from the front not just as a skipper but also with the bat. He will be keen to play a match-winning innings for his side.

Ad

#2 Angkrish Raghuvanshi

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

Young KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been impressive this season in whatever chances have come his way so far. He has scored 241 runs from eight innings at an average of 40.16 and a strike-rate of 146.95 with a fifty to his name.

Ad

He played a key role in their victory in the last match against Delhi, playing a vital knock in the middle. The right-hander made 44 runs off 32 balls, hitting three boundaries and a couple of sixes, striking at 137.5.

Playing against RR at home, he will be eager to build on his confidence from the previous innings and play another impactful knock in this game. He holds key in the middle order that has not fired as much as Kolkata would have liked it to this season.

Ad

2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v's Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been their only consistent performer with the bat this season. The left-hander is their leading run-scorer with 439 runs from 11 innings at an average of 43.90 and a strike-rate of 154.03.

Ad

He has scored five half-centuries and has been in fine form throughout the tournament. Jaiswal looked in good touch even in their previous match against Mumbai Indians (MI).

However, he could score just 13 runs off six balls, hitting a couple of sixes at a strike-rate of 216.67 before being dismissed. Having missed out against MI, he will be eager to come back with an impressive performance against KKR.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More