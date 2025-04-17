IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s MI vs SRH match ft. Abhishek Sharma

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday, April 17. The iconic Wankhede Stadium is the venue for this fixture.

MI beat Delhi Capitals in a thrilling contest in their previous match and will be confident heading into this clash. The five-time champions have won only two matches so far and have four defeats. They will want to build on the momentum from their win over Delhi.

Meanwhile, SRH put an end to their four-match losing streak with a victory over Punjab Kings by eight wickets in their last match. Like MI, SRH also have only two wins and four defeats from six games. However, due to their inferior net run-rate, they are lower than Mumbai on the points table.

With both teams having a tough time in the tournament, a win in their previous matches makes it an interesting battle when they face each other. On that note, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 match between MI and SRH.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s MI vs SRH match

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

Star SRH opener Abhishek Sharma had not performed to his potential this season until the previous game against Punjab, where he absolutely cut loose. The dashing left-hander smashed a blistering 55-ball 141, which included 14 fours and 10 sixes at a whopping strike-rate of 256.36.

Abhishek Sharma firing was crucial for Hyderabad given how destructive he, himself and Travis Head were at the top last season, which led to their success as well. This season, he has scored 192 runs from six games so far.

The left-hander will be keen to carry this form ahead and come up with another scintillating display against MI at the Wankhede, where batters usually make big runs.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Barring a few games, star MI batter Suryakumar Yadav has been batting well this season. He is their leading run-getter with 239 runs from six games at an average of 47.80 and a strike-rate of 149.37 with a half-century to his name.

In the previous game against Delhi Capitals, Suryakumar played another vital innings in the middle that pushed them towards a big total in the end. The right-hander slammed a quickfire 28-ball 40 where he hit five fours and two sixes at a strike-rate of 142.86.

Despite a poor run so far, one of the positives for Mumbai has been the form of Suryakumar Yadav, who is among their senior and experienced players in the side. Fair to say, he has been leading their batting line-up this season.

#1 Tilak Varma

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Tilak Varma's resurgence after being retired out has been worth noting. The left-hander has come out with better intent and an attacking mindset, complementing Suryakumar Yadav in the middle. He has scored 210 runs from five innings at an average of 42 and a strike-rate of 143.83 with two fifties.

Against Delhi, he continued his fine form with an important half-century. He struck 59 runs off 33 balls, including six fours and three sixes, striking at 178.79. The left-hander has been instrumental for MI in the middle order with his performances.

For Mumbai to counter a batting line-up such as that of SRH, Tilak firing in the middle is crucial which can help them post a big score or give them confidence if they have to chase a big total.

