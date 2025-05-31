IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 match ft. Suryakumar Yadav

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) play the second qualifier of IPL 2025 on Sunday, June 1. The clash will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

PBKS, who topped the table in the league stage, lost the first qualifier against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). They were bowled out for just 101 runs as RCB chased the total down in ten overs with eight wickets to spare.

Meanwhile, MI finished fourth in the table after the end of the league stage. They played Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator and beat them by 20 runs to make it to the second qualifier. Mumbai put up a massive total of 228/5 on the board and successfully defended the same.

While this is another chance for PBKS, they will look to put the previous loss behind as they face an in-form MI side coming on the back of a victory. On that note, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match.

#3 Jonny Bairstow

English batter Jonny Bairstow came in as a replacement for Ryan Rickelton for the playoffs. He made it right into the XI for MI against PBKS in the Eliminator. Opening the batting, he put up an impressive performance at the top.

Bairstow did not look like he was playing his first game of the season. The right-hander made a quickfire 47 off just 22 balls, hitting four boundaries and three sixes at a strike rate of 213.64.

Coming in as a replacement player and delivering right away is a huge positive for MI at a crucial stage of the tournament. They will expect him to get the team off to another solid start at the top with Rohit Sharma against PBKS in the second qualifier.

#2 Shreyas Iyer

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer will be disappointed with his performance in the first qualifier against RCB. He was dismissed for just two runs off three deliveries. The last time they faced MI in the league stage, Shreyas made an unbeaten 26 off 16 balls at a strike rate of 162.5.

The skipper has been in good form with the bat this season. He is their second-highest run-getter so far. Shreyas had notched up 516 runs from 15 matches at an average of 46.90 and a strike rate of 170.86 with five half-centuries.

In an important game, coming on the back of a loss, Shreyas will have a massive responsibility to lead from the front with the bat, aiming to guide his side to their maiden IPL trophy and inch a step closer.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is having his best IPL season with the bat. He also became the batter to score the most runs in a single IPL season for Mumbai in the history of the league.

The MI batter has been in magnificent form, scoring 673 runs from 15 matches at an average of 67.30 and a strike-rate of 167.83 with five half-centuries. He looked in good touch in the Eliminator as well, making a 20-ball 33 with a four and three sixes at a strike rate of 165. The right-hander will be keen to convert the start into another big score in the second qualifier.

In their previous meeting against PBKS, he had scored 57 runs off 39 balls and will want to repeat the same this time around as well.

