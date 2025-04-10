IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RCB vs DC match ft. Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) face off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash is set to be played on Thursday, April 10.

RCB have begun their campaign on a brilliant note. They won their first two games playing away from home. While their first home game resulted in a loss, they bounced back with a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians in their previous game.

Their batters have been in top form this season, putting up a collective effort. They will be keen to register a win at home and build on the momentum.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far. They have won all three matches coming into this contest.

Delhi Capitals also possess experience along with firepower in their batting line-up. As two teams with top-quality batters face off in Bengaluru, a run feast could be on the cards.

That said, here are three batters who could score the most runs in today's RCB vs DC IPL 2025 encounter.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RCB vs DC match

#3 KL Rahul

After missing DC's first game, KL Rahul came back from their second game and has been batting brilliantly well. He has scored 92 runs from two games at an average of 46.00 and a strike-rate of 164.28 with a half-century as well.

KL Rahul showed glimpses of his potential in his first game of the season where he played a cameo, scoring 15 runs off just five balls. In their previous game, Rahul slammed a 51-ball 77 including six fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 150.98.

The right-hander batting well is a huge boost for DC. Given that Rahul is also familiar with the conditions in Bengaluru being a local lad, he will be expected to fire at the Chinnaswamy against RCB.

Star RCB batter Virat Kohli has shown a different intent this season. He appears to be in a positive mindset and is looking to take the attack to the opposition early on. Kohli has scored 164 runs from four games at an average of 54.66 and a strike-rate of 143.85 with two fifties.

He is also RCB's leading run-scorer so far this season and is carrying out his role as a senior batter of the side. In their previous win against Mumbai, Kohli set the tone with his 42-ball 67 which had eight fours and a couple of sixes at a strike-rate of 159.52.

After two average games, he returned to scoring runs and will be keen to deliver once again as the team aims to win at home and build on their previous victory.

#1 Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar is having a solid run ever since he was appointed as captain of RCB. The new skipper has not only led the side well but has also led from the front as a batter. Patidar is just slightly shy of Kohli with 161 runs from four games so far this season.

He has scored two half-centuries as well and has maintained an average of 40.25 and a strike-rate of 175.00. Against Mumbai, Patidar played a sensational knock, smashing 64 runs off 32 balls including five fours and four maximums.

Moreover, he is known for taking on the spinners. Patidar has been equally impressive against pace, playing a wide range of shots. The hosts will expect their skipper to put on a show once again as they play at home.

