IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RR vs GT match ft. Shubman Gill

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) face off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Monday, April 28. In their previous meeting earlier this season, Gujarat beat Rajasthan by 58 runs in Ahmedabad.

Ad

The two sides have had contrasting campaigns this season. RR have only two wins from nine matches and have faced seven defeats. They are placed ninth on the points table with four points.

Meanwhile, GT have been among the successful teams this year. They have won six out of their eight matches and have been consistently doing well. With 12 points, they are comfortably in the upper half of the table.

Rajasthan will now look to try and win as many games to end their campaign on a successful note. As for Gujarat, the stakes are still high as they will want to aim for a top-two finish, making this a crucial game for them.

Ad

Trending

That said, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 match between RR and GT.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RR vs GT match

India Cricket - Source: Getty

GT skipper Shubman Gill has successfully led his team so far this season. They have won six out of their eight matches. He has led from the front, not just as a skipper but also with the bat.

Ad

Gill has scored 305 runs from eight innings so far at an average of 43.57 and a strike-rate of 153.26 with three half-centuries. In their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he made 90 off just 55 balls, hitting 10 fours and three sixes, missing out on a well-deserved hundred.

As Gujarat look to continue their dominant run this season, skipper Shubman Gill will be expected to fire at the top once again with the bat, building on his knock from the previous match.

Ad

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is among the few bright spots for the side in an otherwise disappointing campaign. He has scored 356 runs from nine innings at an average of 39.55 and a strike-rate of 148.95 with four half-centuries.

Ad

The left-hander got his team off to a flying start in their previous game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as well, making a quickfire 19-ball 49 at a strike-rate of 257.89 before being dismissed.

For Rajasthan to put an end to their poor run and bounce back, Jaiswal continuing to score at the top and take the attack to the bowlers will be key, particularly against GT who have the likes of Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.

Ad

#1 Sai Sudharsan

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

GT opener Sai Sudharsan's dream season with the bat continued in their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he notched up yet another fifty, making 52 runs off just 36 balls.

Ad

The young left-hander has been consistent and played a major role in his team's success this season. Sudharsan has 417 runs from eight games at an average of 52.12 and a strike-rate of 152.18. He has also struck five half-centuries and is in solid form.

Against RR, he will be keen to carry on his impressive performance and deliver at the top alongside his skipper Shubman Gill. Sudharsan scoring will be vital for Gujarat who have relied on the opener throughout the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More