IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RR vs RCB match ft. Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals (RR) host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The battle of the 'Royals' is set to be played on Sunday, April 13.

RR have have two wins from five games coming into this contest. They lost their first two games before registering two consecutuve wins. However, their previous match resulted in a loss.

As for RCB, they began their campaign with two consecutive wins but have not been consistent thereafter. They have just one win and two defeats in their last three games. Their previous match resulted in another loss at home.

Coming on the back of defeats, this is a crucial game for both teams. Both sides possess strong batting line-ups. However, in their pevious games, the batters let them down.

The focus on Sunday afternoon will once again be on the star batters and big hitters. Having said that, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 fixture between RR and RCB in Jaipur.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RR vs RCB match

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

RCB opener Phil Salt began IPL 2025 with a brilliant half-century against his former team Kolkata Knight Riders. However, he has not been able to make a significant impact in the games thereafter.

In the previous game against Delhi Capitals, Salt appeared to be back in touch before being needlessly run out. The right-hander smashed 37 runs off just 17 balls including four boundaries and three sixes at a strike-rate of 217.65.

Salt is one of those batters that cannot be kept quiet for long. His knock in the previous game indicates that a big innings could be around the corner. RCB would want him to fire at the top and play a long innings against RR.

#2 Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar is having a decent season with the bat - Source: Getty

RCB captain Rajat Patidar has looked impressive with the bat this season. Not only has he taken on the spinners but has attacked the fast bowlers as well. Patidar has scored 186 runs from five games at an average of 37.20 and a strike-rate of 161.73, including two half-centuries.

However, in the previous game against Delhi Patidar failed to get going, managing just 25 runs from 23 balls with a four and a six at a strike-rate of 108.7.

The skipper is a key player in the middle-order, often taking control and providing the much-needed firepower. As they look to return to winning ways against RR, RCB will need their captain to step up and lead from the front.

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

RR skipper Sanju Samson is the leading run-getter for his team this season. The wicket-keeper batter has scored 178 runs from five games at an average of 35.60 and a strike-rate of 150.84 with one half-century.

In the previous game against Gujarat Titans, Samson got off to a blazing start. He smashed 41 runs off just 28 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes at a strike-rate of 146.43.

Rajasthan will want their skipper to convert his starts into a big score when they take on RCB on Sunday. With the hosts in need of a win, exepect a big knock from Samson in this encounter.

