IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: Where do teams stand in the race to playoffs ahead of tournament's resumption?

IPL 2025 resumes on Saturday, May 17, after a short break, and fans will be eager to cheer their favorite teams yet again. The tournament will be fast heading into its business end. Hence, teams will now be involved in the permutations and combinations they need to get to the minimum points to nail a spot down in the top four.

When the tournament was suspended for a week back on May 8, two teams were tied for 16 points, and one team had 15, 14, and 13 points, respectively. A team also had 11 points, with an outside chance open to ensure they make it to the top four should other sides drop points. Three teams, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings, have been eliminated from the race to the playoffs.

In this article, we will take a look at the chances the other teams have as IPL 2025 gears up for resumption:

#1 Gujarat Titans (16 points)

Season until the break: Played - 11 | Won - 8 | Lost - 3 | NRR - 0.79

Upcoming games: Delhi Capitals (Away), Lucknow Super Giants (Home), Chennai Super Kings (Home)

After an indifferent season in 2024, where they failed to make it to the knockouts, the Gujarat Titans are back in full throttle. they have gone on to win eight games and also boast a superior net run rate. They are one of the favourites heading into the business end of the tournament and at most need another win from their three games to seal their qualification.

However, like the other teams in this list, they might be affected due to their absence of key foreign players. Jos Buttler, GT's third-highest run getter this season, may be called up for England's national duty. So could be Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies). It will be interesting to see how they shape up if these players are called to represent their respective national teams.

#2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (16 points)

Season until the break: Played - 11 | Won - 8 | Lost - 3 | NRR - 0.48

Upcoming games: Kolkata Knight Riders (Home), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Home), Lucknow Super Giants (Away)

Is this the season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru? - Source: Getty

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are having a fantastic season so far, with a unit that seems to be a challenge and a headache for some to overcome. A striking feature of their campaign has been how they have done away from home, with the team winning all six away games. Much like GT, they too are assured of qualification should they win their next game. However, they are in deeper waters when it comes to the availability of their overseas players.

Josh Hazelwood, who missed their recent game against CSK due to a shoulder niggle, could be ruled out of the tournament. There is also uncertainty over Lungi Ngidi's participation, with the Proteas pacer being picked up for the WTC final. RCB could also miss the services of Jacob Bethell (England) and Romario Shepherd (WI) if they are called up for their respective national teams.

#3 Punjab Kings (15 points)

Season until the break: Played - 11 | Won - 7 | Lost - 3 | NR - 1| NRR - 0.38

Upcoming games: Rajasthan Royals (Away), Delhi Capitals (Home), Mumbai Indians (Home)

Punjab Kings achieved history when they managed to get to 15 points as they scaled the landmark for the first time since 2014. Led by Shreyas Iyer, another win for Punjab here will be enough to guarantee them a place in their playoffs.

As far as their international player arrivals are concerned, there are only question marks on Josh Inglis' participation. He could skip the tournament after being selected for Australia in the WTC finals. The remainder of the international players could arrive for the franchise in the next few days.

#4 Mumbai Indians (14 points)

Season until the break: Played - 12 | Won - 7 | Lost - 5 | NRR - 1.16

Upcoming games: Delhi Capitals (Home), Punjab Kings (Away)

Title number 6 loading for the Mumbai Indians? - Source: Getty

Perennial slow starters Mumbai Indians caught some pace when they won all of their last six games before facing the Gujarat Titans, who put a halt to their juggernaut. The five-time IPL winners are currently in fourth place, with one win away from 16 points and two wins from 18 points.

The last two games happened to be do-or-die contests, which could determine whether they finish the league stages in the top four or drop out. Barring Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch, MI's foreign contingent is expected to be available throughout as they look to make to the playoffs after a disappointing campaign in 2024.

#5 Delhi Capitals (13 points)

Season until the break: Played - 11 | Won - 6 | Lost - 4 | NR - 1 | NRR - 0.36

Upcoming games: Gujarat Titans (Home), Mumbai Indians (Away), Punjab Kings (Away)

Delhi Capitals have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far. After a fine start of four wins in four games, they have only managed two wins from their next seven games, with one game being washed out. They have to win the next two games from three to get to 17 points and ensure their qualification.

DC also has a couple of player commitments to tackle before the tournament starts. Mitchell Starc (Australia) and Tristan Stubbs (South Africa) have been called up by their national sides for the WTC final. Additionally, Jake Fraser-McGurk was replaced by Mustafizur Rahman on May 14. However, there could be some issues regarding the latter's No Objection Certification, which would hamper his participation.

#6 Kolkata Knight Riders (11 points)

Season until the break: Played - 12 | Won - 5 | Lost - 6 | NR - 1 | NRR - 0.19

Upcoming games: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Away), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Away)

KKR is the last team on the list that can be considered as a favorite to make it to the playoffs and defend their crown. However, a defeat in their last game against Chennai Super Kings has dealt their chances a heavy blow.

KKR will have to win their remaining two games. They will also hope that two of Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, or Punjab Kings lose all of their remaining contests or drop points. They have a very slender chance of making it to the top four, but they will want to make the most and have a shot at it.

