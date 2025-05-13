IPL 2025 revised schedule explained in 4 points

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, May 12 confirmed the revised schedule for the remainder of IPL 2025. The T20 league will restart on May 17 with a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru.

IPL 2025 was suspended for a week on May 9, a day after the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala was abandoned after just 10.1 overs were bowled.

On Monday, the BCCI released an official update on the tournament's resumption and stated:

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025. After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season."

With the details of IPL 2025 resumption being confirmed by the BCCI, here's a four-point explainer of the revised schedule.

#1 Remaining IPL 2025 matches to be played across 6 venues

A total of 17 matches are remaining in IPL 2025 - 13 league games and four playoff matches. The 17 games will be played across six venues. The tournament will resume with a clash between RCB and defending champions KKR at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 17.

Apart from the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, five other venues will host the remaining IPL 2025 matches - Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi), Sawai Mansingh Stadium (Jaipur), Ekana Cricket Stadium (Lucknow), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) and Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad).

#2 Two double-headers on two Sundays

Earlier, unconfirmed reports claimed that multiple double-headers could be part of IPL 2025's revised schedule as the BCCI was keen on finishing the tournament in May itself. However, the revised IPL 2025 schedule has only two double-headers which will be played on two Sundays.

The first of the double-headers would be played on May 18. Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the day game in Jaipur, while Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the evening clash in Delhi.

The second double-header will be played on May 25. GT will be up against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the day match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face KKR at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi the evening game. Like earlier, the day match will begin at 3:30 PM, while the evening match will be held at 7:30 PM.

IPL 2025 revised schedule double-headers

May 18: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur (3:30 PM)

May 18: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi (7:30 PM)

May 25: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (3:30 PM)

May 25: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi (7:30 PM).

#3 IPL 2025 Playoffs to be held from May 29 to June 3

The last league match of IPL 2025 will be played between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and RCB at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 27. The top four sides will qualify for the playoffs, which will be held from May 29 to June 3.

The teams finishing in the top two after the league stage will clash in Qualifier 1 on May 29. The franchises which finish third and fourth will meet in the Eliminator on May 30. The loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator will then cross paths in Qualifier 2 on June 1, with the final on June 3. The venues for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

IPL 2025 playoffs schedule

May 29: Qualifier 1

May 30: Eliminator

June 1: Qualifier 2

June 3: Final

#4 PBKS vs DC match to be replayed at a different venue

IPL 2025 was suspended for a week a day after the PBKS vs DC clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on May 8 was abandoned after just 10.1 overs. Batting first after winning the toss, PBKS raced to 122-1 after which no further play was possible.

The Punjab vs Delhi match will now be replayed at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 24. This will be an evening game. PBKS are third in the points table, with 15 points from 11 matches. DC are placed fifth, with 13 points from 11 games.

