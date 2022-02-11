IPL 2022 Auction: 3 experienced players who can help Lucknow Supergiants and KL Rahul

Lucknow Supergiants is one of two new additions to the IPL fraternity. They will be looking to set a strong foundation for the franchise's future by bringing in quality players at the auction.

They have already picked a wicket-keeper batter in KL Rahul, a pacer bowling all-rounder in Marcus Stoinis and a leg-spinner in Ravi Bishnoi. The Lucknow-based side will now be looking to strengthen other areas to build a well-rounded squad.

Going into the 2022 IPL auction, the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise has ₹58 crore budget to build their team. The team management will be looking to implement their auction strategies to perfection and form a well-balanced squad for the fifteenth edition of the IPL.

One thing all IPL sides crave is experience. It was evidenced when Chennai Super Kings won the title last season under veteran leader MS Dhoni. With the majority of their star players on the wrong side of 30, the 'uncles' of Chennai pulled through in the nervous moment with great composure.

Lucknow should take note and add a few veteran campaigners in their squad as well.

On that let's look at three experienced players who can help the Lucknow Supergiants franchise and its skipper KL Rahul.

3) Mohammed Shami

Having not chosen a domestic pacer during the draft, the Lucknow Supergiants must go for an experienced player like Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has been delivering the goods for Team India consistently irrespective of the format. For any franchise, it is necessary to have a strong domestic pace attack instead of relying on overseas pacers. On that note, the Lucknow Supergiants, who did not choose a pacer during the draft picks, will be looking to strengthen their pace attack.

Although proven overseas pacers like Trent Boult and Kagiso Rabada will be up for grabs, the franchise must also consider buying experienced Indian pacers. This is due to the fact that the overseas pacers might join the squad late, withdraw anytime due to international commitments or might not make the playing XI given the limited restrictions.

Wisden India @WisdenIndia



Two wickets in an over for Mohammed Shami and visitors are back in the game



#INDvSA #MohammedShami 4, W, 0, W, 1, 0Two wickets in an over for Mohammed Shami and visitors are back in the game 4, W, 0, W, 1, 0Two wickets in an over for Mohammed Shami and visitors are back in the game 👏👏#INDvSA #MohammedShami https://t.co/cRNsdVrdo6

Given his vast experience and consistency, Shami, who has 136 T20 wickets to his name, could undoubtedly be a valuable buy for the Lucknow Supergiants. He is one of the 10 marquee players. The Uttar Pradesh-born Bengal pacer, whose base price is ₹2 crores, might attract several buyers at the 2022 IPL auction.

Nevertheless, the Supergiants, who are in need of quality Indian pacers, should go all out in acquiring Shami's services to bolster their pace attack.

2) Manish Pandey

Calm and composed Manish Pandey can stabilize the middle-order irrespective of how pressurized the situation of a game might be

Having been a part of the IPL since its inception, Manish Pandey is the first-ever Indian to score a century in the world's best T20 league. He would be a valuable asset in the Lucknow Supergiants' middle-order. The 32-year-old, who has 3560 IPL runs in 154 matches, is a solid batter who can lend much-needed stability to the batting line-up.

Despite playing just eight innings for the Sunrisers Hyderabad last season, he ended up as their highest run-getter. He amassed 292 runs, which included three half-centuries. A calm and composed player, the Nainital-born batter has so far represented five franchises in the league. He is capable of contributing to the team even in pressure situations.

A perfect example of that was his determined knock in the 2014 IPL final which helped the Kolkata Knight Riders chase down the target of 200 runs against Punjab. Manish Pandey's Man of the Match-winning 94 off 50 balls, which included seven fours and six sixes, helped Gautam Gambhir's men clinch their second IPL title.

The vastly experienced campaigner, who possesses excellent leadership qualities, will be leading Karnataka in the upcoming 2022 Ranji Trophy as well. Lucknow Supergiants skipper KL Rahul would be delighted to have a player like Manish Pandey in his franchise for season fifteen.

1) David Warner

David Warner's consistency and experience will be of extremely valuable in guiding the Lucknow Supergiants

It was quite surprising when Sunrisers Hyderabad decided to release their former title-winning skipper David Warner. The Aussie batter was one of the most consistent performers for the franchise ever since joining them in 2014. Expect a bidding war when auctioneer Hugh Edmeades calls out the southpaw's name.

Having been placed in the marquee players list with a base price of ₹ 2 crore, the Aussie opener is expected to bag a lucrative contract at the 2022 IPL auction. Several franchises will be targeting the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup's Player of the Tournament.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Which team would you like to see him play for? 🤔



#IPL David Warner is excited for the IPLWhich team would you like to see him play for? 🤔 #IPL 2022 David Warner is excited for the IPL 💥Which team would you like to see him play for? 🤔#IPL #IPL2022 https://t.co/vM2DcP0JFL

Warner is the only player in IPL history to have won the prestigious Orange Cap for the highest run-getter thrice - 2015, 2017 and 2019. Given his IPL experience and his recent exploits at the T20 World Cup, he will be the ideal candidate for the Lucknow Supergiants.

It wouldn't get any better if the right-left combo of KL Rahul and David Warner can set the tone by opening the innings for the brand new franchise.

Edited by Diptanil Roy