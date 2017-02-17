Varun Aaron optimistic about getting picked in IPL Auction 2017

The 27-year-old fast bowler was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of IPL Auction 2017.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 17 Feb 2017, 20:05 IST

Aaron has played for two different IPL teams

What’s the story?

After being released by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian fast bowler, Varun Aaron is optimistic of being picked in the IPL Auction that will take place in Bengaluru on February 20. Although he last played for India in 2015 and hasn’t represented his country in T20Is, the 27-year-old is still upbeat ahead of the auction.

“I am optimistic that franchises will be interested in what I can bring to the table. Obviously I am looking forward to auction but before IPL, I will be playing Vijay Hazare Trophy for Jharkhand. I will be able to bowl 10 overs in a number of matches and that will certainly help me. The aim is an India comeback and every match from now on is important,” Varun Aaron said.

The context

The 27-year-old was one of the 10 players released by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of IPL 2017. He has since put his name in the auction for the tenth edition of the tournament and has a base price of just INR 30 lakh in the hopes of playing in the tournament once again.

Details:

Although Aaron is 27, he has played just 51 T20 matches in his career, of which only 36 came in the IPL. Throughout his career, he has averaged almost a wicket per game in T20s but has been expensive.

Aaron has played for two IPL teams, Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore. During IPL 2011 and 2012, he took 10 wickets in 12 matches for the Daredevils before he moved to RCB for whom he played for three seasons from IPL 2014 to last year before he was released.

During his three years with the franchise, he picked up 21 wickets in 23 matches but his economy rate was over 9 and hence didn’t play more than 10 games in any season for the side. But he is Jharkhand’s captain and he will be hoping that the low base price and being an Indian fast bowler goes in his favor and results in an IPL contract.

What’s next?

After the conclusion of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, all eyes will turn to the IPL Auction 2017 in Bengaluru on February 20, where 351 players, including Varun Aaron, will be hoping to get picked.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Varun Aaron has always had raw pace and shown that he is faster than almost every Indian bowler on his day, but his problem has always been accuracy. But the fact that he has a base price of just INR 30 lakh and the fact that quite a few teams, including Kolkata Knight Riders, who are looking for an Indian pacer mean that he has a very good chance of being picked in the upcoming auction.