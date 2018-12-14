IPL Auction 2019: 3 English players who could attract huge bids

England cricket has never been better as a limited overs side ever since its inception. Post the 2015 World Cup, captain Morgan trusted a group of individuals to come good and boy! - didn't they? Now, these players are in demand world over, setting the gold standard for some exhilarating limited-overs batting. The ECB too, to its credit has relaxed player restrictions, allowing more players to come and play the IPL.

Yes, there is a looming World Cup, which means top players won't be available for the entire duration of the tournament. But there are some quality names up for grabs - players franchises strive to have a long-term association with.

Jonny Bairstow

While Jonny Bairstow has regularly made himself part of the auction process, he was repeatedly ignored over the years. This was largely due to him being seen as a Test specialist, and not playing regularly in the limited overs format for England.

Of late though, he has set the stage on fire while opening the innings for England in ODI cricket. Providing blazing starts, Bairstow has turned a new page in his limited-overs career.

Now a central part of England's plans for the 2015 World Cup, Bairstow too will not be available for the full length of the event. But an opener who can double up as an opener gives teams an added advantage of playing an extra all-rounder or batsman. SRH or even KXIP might well be looking out for him at the auction

Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes might seem the talk of the town, but he is a tad overrated as a limited overs bowler. Yes, in recent times he has been England's best option at the death, but Woakes had a below-par season with RCB last season. Subsequently, he was released ahead of the auctions. With an economy of 9.24 playing for KKR and RCB across 2 seasons, Woakes has lived up to his billing in the IPL. But he would be keen on bringing his a game to the fore and letting the world know of his T20 abilities. But if he can replicate his form as when while playing for England, Woakes can be a star pick. Also, it would be wrong to look at him as an all-rounder.

Over the previous seasons, he seemed burdened with the tag of 'all-rounder', failing to live up to the expectations with the bat. This seemed to have affected his confidence as a bowler too. The team which picks him would do good to look at him as a bowler who can bat, rather than an all-rounder in the true sense.

Chris Jordan

A regular in England's T20I set-up, Jordan has grown leaps and bounds as a death bowler. Part of the Sunrisers squad for the previous two seasons, Jordan failed to get too many chances. However, this simply was down to the riches SRH have in terms of Indian fast bowling depth or their bowling in general.

Having flown under the radar so far, make no mistake, expect Jordan to grab attention this time around. Add to it the fact that he isn't an ODI regular for England, availability will not be an issue for him. He is a decent lower order biff too and could chip in with some quick handy runs the death overs.

