×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL Auction 2019: 5 lesser-known T20 stars of 2018 who can become million dollar babies

Yash Mittal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
88   //    11 Dec 2018, 17:05 IST

Nicholas Pooran
Nicholas Pooran

One of the most endearing things of the Indian Premier League is it serves as a breeding ground for young and obscure talent around the world.

In the initial years of the IPL, the franchises went for box-office names to beef up their sides. But, it has often been seen that teams' containing a plethora of superstars seldom fare well.

As the years have progressed, the Franchise owners do their homework of scouting young and obscure talents from around the world.

Players like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav all shone to limelight while playing in the IPL and went on to become a regular part of their respective sides. Unknown prodigies give an X-Factor to a franchise.

Ahead of the 2019 IPL auctions which are scheduled to be held in Jaipur on December 18, around 1,000 players from all over the world have registered for 70 available slots.

Today, in this article, we'll have a look five lesser-known cricketers who can stir a bidding war in the auction.

#1 Nicolas Pooran (Windies)

The swashbuckling wicket-keeper batsman from the Caribbean shot into the reckoning after he scored a whirlwind 53 off 25 balls in the third T20I of the Windies' tour of India, at Chennai.

It has been a year to remember for the 23-year-old. Pooran was on fire in this years Caribbean Premier League, smashing 267 runs for Barbados Tridents at a strike-rate of 144.32 which earned him a call-up to the national side.

He continued his swashbuckling form in the recently concluded T10 League where he finished as the leading run-getter for his side, the Northern Warriors, scoring a staggering 324 runs in nine innings at a swashbuckling strike-rate of 245.45. Pooran can be an ideal pick for the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad who have struggled to find a swashbuckling wicket-keeper in the past, especially after having released Wriddhiman Saha from the squad.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL Auction 2019 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Yash Mittal
ANALYST
Just a cricket lover!
IPL 2019: 5 promising players who could spark bidding...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: 3 teams who could buy Shimron Hetmyer
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Debutants Who Can Start A Bidding War In The...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 players who could attract the Top 3 bids at...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 released players who could be expensive buys...
RELATED STORY
6 times Mumbai Indians overspent on their players at the...
RELATED STORY
5 international players who could be bargain buys
RELATED STORY
One fast bowler each IPL franchise should target at the...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 spinners who RCB should target at the auction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One foreign player each team should buy
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us