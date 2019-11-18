IPL Auction 2020: 3 batsmen Chennai Super Kings could target at the auction

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 Nov 2019, 17:49 IST SHARE

Robin Uthappa can be a valuable addition to the CSK squad

The IPL auction for the thirteenth edition of the league is just a month away and all the eight franchises have kickstarted their planning process for the upcoming season. The teams had revealed their respective retention lists after the trade window closed on 15th November. The lists featured a host of big names as the team managements showed no mercy to any of their under-performing stars.

Chennai Super Kings, the most consistent team of the tournament, released six players from their IPL 2019 squad which has opened up some gaps in their team. Stephen Fleming and co. will try to cover all bases in the 2020 auction and given that the team’s batting unit lacked the firepower in the previous edition, the three-time winners will look to go after a few batsmen in the auction.

CSK could target these three batsmen in the auction.

#3 Brandon King

A long term solution to CSK's opening woes

The right-handed West Indian opener, Brandon King gained the world's attention while playing for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League. King ended the tournament as its highest run-scorer while his consistency at the top had played an instrumental role in the success that Guyana achieved.

He scored 496 runs in 12 matches during the tournament. The 24-year-old batsman had an unbelievable average of 55.11 with a strike rate of 148.94. He hit 44 fours and 32 sixes in the tournament besides scoring a hundred and three half-tons.

With the opening batsmen of Chennai, Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson not active in the international arena, they may find it difficult to bat aggressively during the IPL. Also, Rayudu's numbers had witnessed a dip in IPL 2019 while Watson is not in the best shape of his life and thus, Chennai could opt for the services of King in the auction.

1 / 3 NEXT