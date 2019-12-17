IPL Auction 2020: 3 players RCB will look to buy back from their released list

Shimron Hetmyer

The IPL 2020 auction is all set to take place on 19 December in Kolkata. A total of 332 cricketers will go under the hammer; out of them 186 players are from India whereas the remaining 146 hail from other countries.

The franchises have already released their respective retention lists, with a few releases being made because of the players' high price tags. Teams often sign their recently released players for a lower amount at the auction, as the think-tank tries to rectify its previous year’s mistake.

Royal Challengers Bangalore committed a lot of errors in the previous auction but this year the duo of Simon Katich and Mike Hesson will try to pick their players smartly. Here, we look at three players that RCB will look to buy back from their released list.

#3 Kulwant Khejroliya

Kulwant Khejroliya

27-year-old Indian fast bowler Kulwant Khejroliya has been one of the finest domestic players in recent years. Though Khejroliya did not get enough opportunities to prove his worth in IPL 2019, RCB may want to buy him back because of his domestic exploits.

Khejroliya grabbed the cricket world’s attention during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19 where he won the quarterfinal match for Delhi with his mind-blowing spell. The left-arm bowler scalped 6 wickets while conceding 31 runs in 10 overs, which even included a hat-trick.

His T20 stats are also impressive, where he has grabbed 17 wickets from 15 matches at an economy rate of 7.49.

Since he is a left-arm pacer, he would add variety to the bowling attack. RCB are severely short on quality bowling options in their lineup and so they could offer Khejroliya a contract once again.

