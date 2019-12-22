IPL Auction 2020: 5 all rounders that the Royal Challengers Bangalore could have bought instead of Chris Morris

Mohit Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 22, 2019

Morris will be a part of RCB's IPL 2020 campaign

In the recently concluded IPL 2020 Auction, the Royal Challengers Bangalore made 8 new additions to their squad. Having let go of 12 players before the auction, they definitely had a task ahead of them at the auction table.

Out of the 8 buys that they made on 19th December, Chris Morris was by far the most expensive buy that the RCB managed. With the winning bid of Rs 10 crores, RCB have shown immense faith in Morris's abilities. The only concern, however, has to be his recent form.

Morris was released after a disappointing season with the Delhi Capitals in 2019, where he could neither control the flow of runs in the death, nor could he make any real impact with the ball. To add to this, Morris lately has not been a regular in the South African squad and finds himself struggling to cement his place in the playing XI.

That being said, Morris's stats in the IPL ever since his debut season with the Chennai Super Kings in 2013 have been nothing short of impressive. Having played 61 matches in the IPL, Morris has 69 wickets at an economy of 7.99 and has also made 517 runs in 39 innings with the bat, giving him a handy average of 27.21. While a player of his skill set would no doubt fit right into this RCB unit, one would wonder if RCB made the right choice to go as far as to bid a whopping 10 crore rupees in order to get him into the team. Pat Cummins was clearly RCB's first choice all rounder as they went up to Rs. 15.25 crores while bidding for him, until they were outbid by KKR.

Despite Morris's recent slump, there's no doubt in his ability to contribute with both bat and ball. The only question is, will he really justify the massive pay check that RCB are about to write him?

Here are 5 alternatives that RCB could have gone for, who would've been lighter on the pocket!

