IPL Auction 2020: 5 players who shouldn't have been released

Dale Steyn was called in a replacement player by RCB in IPL 2019

Friday was a busy day for the IPL teams as they submitted the final list of released players ahead of next month's auction. The teams were given an opportunity to increase the number of slots available and their purse before going into the auction by releasing players from the current squad. The teams have made good use of this opportunity and have reduced the strength of the squad which means they will have a chance to fix things by getting in new players before the start of the next season.

Talking about the player release, Royal Challengers Bangalore released the most number of players with 12. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals released 11 players each, while defending champions Mumbai Indians released 10 players. Delhi Capitals, who was one of the most active franchises in the trade window, released 9 players. Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad let go of 7, 6 and 5 players respectively.

While the release of most of the players was on expected lines, there were a few surprises. It will be interesting to see whether the decision to release these players pays off or backfires. Here are the 5 players who shouldn't have been allowed to leave.

#5 David Miller (Kings XI Punjab)

David Miller

David Miller, who was once the premier batsman of Kings XI Punjab, finds himself out of the squad for IPL 2020. There are no doubts that Miller's form has been a little cold in the last couple of years but considering his years of experience of playing on Indian pitches, he could have been retained. Miller has accomplished the difficult task of being the finisher to good effect. He has played some stunning match-winning innings for the Kings in his long IPL career. Miller is a live wire on the field which makes him a perfect package for T20 cricket.

