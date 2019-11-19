IPL Auction 2020: 5 players who would be most sought after by teams

Kishore V Nath Top 5 / Top 10 19 Nov 2019, 18:45 IST

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai.

With the trading window officially over for the next edition of the Indian Premier League, franchises would be eagerly awaiting the player auctions which is scheduled to be held on December 19 at Kolkata to strengthen their squad for IPL 2020.

While some releases by teams were on expected lines, there were few that raised eyebrows and we have to wait and see if those were purely because of high price tag or change in strategy.

The two most successful teams of IPL, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings don’t change too much with their core side and that has been one of the main reasons that they are very consistent with their performances over the years.

On the other hand, sides like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders have released quite a lot of players in order to re-stratagise their options ahead of the next edition of the league. These teams will be busy at the auction table next month.

Here is a list of five players who could be hot properties when the hammer goes down and also let’s look at the teams that might go after them.

#1 Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn.

The Australian hard-hitting batsman was one of the surprise releases by KKR ahead of the player auctions. We will have to wait and see if the franchise released in a hope to buy him at a lower price at the auctions or looking for an alternate at the top of the order.

The one team that will look to go hard after Chris Lynn will be Royal Challengers Bangalore. Over the years, the Virat Kohli led side have had a struggle at the top of the order to inject some momentum and more often the pressure is way too much on the captain to do the same.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium is a place where high percentage of sixes are scored because of the altitude and Lynn is known to hit big sixes. RCB might look to bag the Australian even if he commands a high price tag.

