IPL Auction 2020: 5 prominent players who could go unsold

Carlos Brathwaite

There's just one day left for the IPL 2020 auction, and there is a lot of excitement over which players the teams will sign to address their various squad issues. The auction is set to be held in Kolkata on 19 December, and 332 players will be up for bidding of which 143 are overseas players.

7 players listed themselves at the maximum base price of ₹2 crore, including big names like Glenn Maxwell, Chris Lynn and Dale Steyn. Robin Uthappa listed himself at a base price of ₹1.5 crore, and has the highest base price for an Indian player.

With just about 70 slots to be filled, many players will go unsold during the auction. While it isn't strange for inexperienced and lesser-known players to go unsold, we have sometimes witnessed prominent players going unsold too.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 prominent players who could go unsold this auction.

#5 Ben Cutting - ₹75 Lakh

Ben Cutting

The Man of the Match award winner in the final of IPL 2016, Ben Cutting wasn't able to replicate his success in the matches that followed.

The Aussie all-rounder is a great utility player who bowls crafty right-arm pace and is also an efficient pinch-hitter. But while he has succeeded in Australia and other pace-friendly surfaces, Cutting has struggled in India.

In 21 IPL matches, he has picked up just 10 wickets and scored 238 runs. His highest score remains the 39* which he made in the final of IPL 2016.

While many teams need all-rounders, there are many other players ahead of Cutting in the pecking order. He has listed himself at a base price of ₹75 lakh, but with much better options from England and the Caribbean, Cutting is likely to be ignored by the teams.

