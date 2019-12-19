IPL Auction 2020: 3 players MI will look to buy back from their released list

The IPL Auction 2020 is all set to take place tomorrow in Kolkata, with all eight teams trying to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. The franchises were very active in the trade window this year and, as per the cricket experts, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals were the biggest winners of that period.

While Delhi added some much-needed experience to their squad, Mumbai Indians bolstered their pace attack with the addition of Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni and Sherfane Rutherford. They released Mayank Markande and Siddhesh Lad during the trade window, but the players traded in have greater value than them.

Coming to the players released by Mumbai Indians, Yuvraj Singh was the biggest name on the list. Since he has retired from IPL, the Mumbai-based franchise had no other option but to let him go.

In this article, we will take a look at the three players Mumbai Indians will look to buy back from their released list.

#3 Ben Cutting

Ben Cutting

The man who played a match-winning role for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2016 final, Ben Cutting has been one of the most active players in the T20 arena. He has played 131 matches, aggregating 1,704 runs at a strike rate of 150.93. The all-rounder has scalped 105 wickets to go with that, and he has also taken a five-wicket haul.

Having played a lot of franchise cricket worldwide, Cutting has the caliber to be a part of any IPL squad. He has a batting strike rate of 168.79 in the league, which shows that he can do well in Indian conditions.

Given that Mumbai Indians still have two overseas spots left in their squad, they may look to add Cutting's services as a back-up for Kieron Pollard.

