5 overseas players who returned to their former IPL teams

The day of IPL 2021 Auction was an eventful one for the cricket fans.

The eight IPL franchises splurged a total of ₹145.30 crore to sign the players they wanted for the 14th IPL season.

While some underrated players earned big at this year's auction, a few established stars did not even get a single bid.

Over the years, fans have seen how the franchises release a few expensive players to buy them back at a cheaper price.

There have also been instances where a player has returned to a franchise after a gap of few seasons.

There were quite a few cricketers who returned to their respective former sides at IPL Auction 2021. Here's a list of the five such overseas players.

5. Daniel Christian - Royal Challengers Bangalore

Very excited to be (re)joining @RCBTweets !! Just a spring chicken last time, hopefully I can help us lift the trophy this time!! pic.twitter.com/lIXX9iUruW — Dan Christian (@danchristian54) February 18, 2021

Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian returns to the IPL after a three-year absence, thanks to his incredible performances in the 2020-21 Big Bash League.

Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore were involved in an intense bidding war at IPL 2021 Auction for Christian. Eventually, his former IPL team RCB secured his services.

Christian has played for four IPL franchises - Deccan Chargers, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rising Pune Supergiant and Delhi Daredevils.

He was a part of the RCB set-up in 2013. The all-rounder failed to impress, however, scoring just six runs in two innings and gave away 55 runs in six wicketless overs.

It will be interesting to see if Christian gets a chance to prove himself again at RCB.

4. Mumbai Indians bought Nathan Coulter-Nile after releasing him ahead of IPL Auction 2021

The Mumbai Indians had signed Nathan Coulter-Nile for the first time in 2013. The Aussie quick then stayed away from the franchise for six seasons before making a comeback in IPL 2020.

The Mumbai-based team spent ₹8 crore to sign Coulter-Nile last year.

As the team management preferred Trent Boult as the team's premier overseas pace, Coulter-Nile warmed the benches for most of the season.

Advertisement

Mumbai subsequently released him before the IPL 2021 Auction because of the hefty price tag.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians jousted for Coulter-Nile's services before the latter secured his signature with a ₹5 crore bid.