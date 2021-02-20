The oldest and the youngest players bought at IPL auction 2021

The IPL Auction 2021 was full of surprises. Some lesser-known names earned big at the mini-auction, while a few established T20 stars failed to make the cut.

Despite the shortest format of the game essentially favouring the younger players, the IPL has featured players has also featured players aged 43, considering the experience they bring to the table.

As is usually the case, IPL franchises bid for both young as well as experienced players at the auction. On that note, here's a look at three such players at both ends of the spectrum.

Three youngest players at the IPL 2021 auction:

#3 Arjun Tendulkar (21 years and 147 days)

Those who have seen #arjuntendulkar bowling would be happy about his selection in today’s #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/cbV88W4T02 — Sachinist.com (@Sachinist) February 18, 2021

Arjun Tendulkar is the son of former Indian cricket team captain Sachin Tendulkar. He has followed the footsteps of his illustrious father, but he does not specialise in batting.

His batting is a work in progress, as he only featured in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 for Mumbai as a fast bowler. Arjun even travelled to the United Arab Emirates last year with the Mumbai Indians team to bowl at the nets.

The two-time defending champions signed Arjun Tendulkar for Rs 20 lakh at the IPL Auction 2021 but are unlikely to give him much game-time.

#2 Marco Jansen (20 years and 293 days)

The Mumbai Indians surprised many when they dished out Rs 20 lakh for Marco Jansen. The uncapped South African all-rounder is a left-arm quick, just like Arjun Tendulkar.

While Jansen is an uncapped player at the international level, he has played 12 first-class games, 13 List-A matches and four T20s in his domestic career.

The all-rounder plays for the Durban Heat in the Mzansi Super League. He has two wickets and no runs to his name in his brief T20 career, though.

#1 Mujeeb ur Rahman (19 years and 237 days)

Mujeeb ur Rahman played for Brisbane Heat in BBL 2021

The Sunrisers Hyderabad signed three players at IPL Auction 2021. One of them was Afghanistan's mystery spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman, who at 19 is the youngest player to be signed at this year's auction.

The former Kings XI Punjab (now called Punjab Kings) player will reunite with his compatriots Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.

Mujeeb ur Rahman is still a teenager but is one of the top T20I bowlers in the format. Surprisingly, no IPL franchise showed interest in his services during the first round. But Sunrisers Hyderabad secured his services for Rs 1.5 crore later in the auction.