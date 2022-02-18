IPL Auction 2022: 3 glaring issues with the KKR squad that might be exposed

Fresh off an appearance in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) final, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) entered the 2022 mega auction having retained four key players. They signed a new skipper in Shreyas Iyer and brought back former players like Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana and Shivam Mavi.

However, it might not be prudent to call KKR's IPL 2022 auction a success. The two-time champions failed to acquire a few key targets and also have a few issues to contend with as they attempt to clinch their third title.

KKR's squad for IPL 2022: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav

Here are three glaring issues with the KKR squad for IPL 2022 that might be exposed down the line.

#3 KKR's batting lacks firepower

Apart from Andre Russell, whose form over the last two IPL seasons has been abysmal, KKR have barely any power-hitters in their batting order. Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana and Sheldon Jackson are all capable of upping the ante, but they aren't the kind of names who can provide match-defining aggressive innings when the need arises.

If Russell doesn't fire, KKR might find it extremely difficult to set big totals or chase them down. They can alleviate some of their concerns by fielding names like Alex Hales, but this is definitely a shortcoming that won't be easy to overcome - especially if Ajinkya Rahane makes the playing XI too.

#2 KKR don't have an IPL-tested wicket-keeper

KKR were without a wicket-keeper for a good part of the IPL 2022 auction but they eventually signed two in Sheldon Jackson and Sam Billings. While both players have proven themselves to be capable batters in the recent past, they might not be the kind of options an IPL team would want in a first-choice playing XI.

Billings would probably have to bat in the middle order if he makes the side, and that would create a logjam of sedate batters in the top order. On the other hand, Jackson doesn't have much IPL experience and only has a good Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season under his belt.

KKR could've been more proactive in the IPL 2022 auction and snapped up an IPL-tested wicket-keeper, one who could ideally contribute some power-hitting too.

#1 KKR are too reliant on their retentions

KKR don't have much flexibility with respect to their playing XI. They will have to play Russell, Narine and Cummins as three of their four overseas cricketers, while Venkatesh and Varun Chakravarthy also occupy niche roles in the side. The only flexibility KKR have is with the roles of the second Indian pacer and wicket-keeper.

If Russell and Narine don't fire or get injured, backups like Chamika Karunaratne and Mohammad Nabi respectively may not do the trick for the franchise in important matches. The bench doesn't have many big names on it, and KKR might struggle if their retentions can't strike form.

