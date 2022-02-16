IPL Auction 2022: 3 glaring issues with the MI squad that might be exposed

The Mumbai Indians (MI) were always expected to suffer a bit during the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, with the retention rules having forced them to release most of the incredible T20 team they had assembled.

While MI bought back Ishan Kishan and acquired England pacer Jofra Archer, they are undoubtedly a touch weaker than they were last year. They have the potential to assemble a formidable side over the upcoming cycle, but some key shortcomings could halt the dynasty they've built in the IPL.

MI's squad for IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, M Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Fabian Allen, Aryan Juyal

Here are three glaring issues with the MI squad for IPL 2022 that might be exposed down the line.

#3 MI's spinners and Indian pacers are distinctly sub-par

Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya weren't among MI's best players in IPL 2021 as the team failed to qualify for the playoffs after clinching back-to-back titles. Neither was Jayant Yadav, in the sporadic opportunities he got. However, the trio played key roles in MI's title-winning seasons of 2019 and 2020.

Moving into the 2022 IPL season, MI's spin attack has taken a massive hit. It primarily comprises of Murugan Ashwin, Mayank Markande, Sanjay Yadav and Fabian Allen, and none of them have set the IPL on fire so far.

The Indian pace department is also short on quality. Jaydev Unadkat and Basil Thampi, MI's two biggest names in the category, have leaked runs in the IPL. In IPL 2022, Bumrah might be left to carry the bowling attack on his own. And to make matters worse, MI have barely any all-rounders on their roster.

#2 MI are massively reliant on their overseas players

MI's first-choice playing XI is expected to consist of Daniel Sams, Kieron Pollard, Tymal Mills and Tim David. The team will be massively reliant on these four players to come up with the goods since they play unique roles that MI don't have adequate replacements for.

While Pollard is MI's only available finisher, David is the only batter in the middle order who can take the attack to the opposition at any stage of the innings. Mills has a backup in Riley Meredith, but he's a much better death-overs option and has more variations under his belt. Finally, Sams is MI's only real all-rounder and even he doesn't have a great IPL record.

The likes of Fabian Allen and Dewald Brevis, if they make the playing XI, will be assigned key roles they might not have the experience to perform. With Archer out of IPL 2022 without a replacement, MI's seven overseas players will have to do much of the heavy lifting for the franchise.

#1 MI don't have IPL-tested all-rounders

As mentioned earlier, MI are horribly short on quality all-rounders who have excelled at the IPL level. A team that had the Pandya brothers last year, the five-time champions can only boast of Sams as a genuine option.

Pollard doesn't bowl often anymore, while Allen and Yadav are left-arm spinners who have played a grand total of four IPL matches between them. Brevis and Varma, if they make the playing XI, are youngsters who can't be thrust into the role of a pure all-rounder immediately. Sams did decently for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, but even he doesn't have an eye-catching IPL record.

MI might find it difficult to identify a lower-middle order that doesn't sacrifice them in one of the two departments, and that could cost them in IPL 2022.

