3 international stars Punjab Kings could target as captain at IPL Auction 2022

Punjab Kings are one of three IPL franchises who have played in all IPL seasons but never won a title. The Mohali-based franchise was earlier known as the Kings XI Punjab. But the team owners decided to rebrand the franchise as Punjab Kings before IPL 2021.

The change of name did not reverse the team's fortunes as they failed to qualify for the playoffs once again. In a big blow to Punjab Kings, captain KL Rahul has reportedly decided to switch to the Lucknow IPL team ahead of IPL 2022.

The Punjab Kings need a new leader now, and they could target the following three international stars as potential candidates at the 2022 IPL Auction.

#1 Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan is a World Cup-winning captain

Although Eoin Morgan has not performed well as a batter of late, his captaincy has been exceptional. The left-handed batter guided the Kolkata Knight Riders to their first IPL final since 2014 earlier this year. He then took England to the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals.

Eoin Morgan is a brilliant leader, and many cricket experts think that he will soon return to form as well. Morgan has represented the Punjab Kings before in the IPL. Looking at his excellent captaincy record in 2021, it should not be a surprise if the Mohali-based franchise sign him again and name him their new captain.

According to reports, the Kolkata Knight Riders are keen to retain Andre Russell and Sunil Narine as their overseas players. So Morgan is likely to be part of the IPL Auction 2022.

#2 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has reportedly left the Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer is one of the best batters in India right now. The right-handed batter made his Test debut recently and scored an excellent ton against New Zealand. He has been impressive in ODIs and T20Is for India as well.

Iyer has been part of the Delhi Capitals squad since his IPL debut. However, the right-handed batter has reportedly decided to leave the Delhi-based franchise ahead of the IPL Mega Auction 2022.

According to reports, the Delhi Capitals have retained the quartet of Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje. Hence, Iyer is available for auction. It should not be a surprise if the Punjab Kings bid a big amount for him and elect him as their new skipper.

#3 David Warner

David Warner will no longer play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has already confirmed his release from the Orange Army ahead of the IPL Auction 2022. The left-handed batter struggled in IPL 2021. As a result, the Hyderabad-based franchise dropped him from their playing XI.

Warner returned to form in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. He won the Man of the Tournament award and played a huge role in Australia's historic championship victory.

Since he is a 3-time IPL Orange Cap winner and a former IPL-winning skipper, Punjab Kings could sign Warner at IPL Auction 2022.

Edited by Diptanil Roy