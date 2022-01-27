IPL Auction 2022: 3 Players Delhi Capitals will look to add to their squad

What's in the name is an oft-repeated soliloquy in several walks of life (with the IPL probably not being one of them). The adage's philosophy states that one's name is arbitrary compared to their intrinsic qualities.

While this is true in most walks of life, a franchise that seems to hold it in no regard are the Delhi Capitals. They changed their name from the Daredevils in 2019, and have never looked back.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Both CSK and Delhi Capitals have qualified for the playoffs. DC have qualified for the 3rd straight season, superb consistency this has been by them. Both CSK and Delhi Capitals have qualified for the playoffs. DC have qualified for the 3rd straight season, superb consistency this has been by them.

They have successfully shaken the proverbial monkey off their backs by making it to three consecutive play-offs. Therefore, the 2020 finalists would be one of the few teams disappointed walking into the auction.

Having to release all but four of their formidable unit, they retained Rishabh Pant, Akshar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje.

The Delhi Capitals will now try and replicate their astute strategic decisions in the 2022 auction. Here are three players the Delhi Capitals will be looking to sign:

1. Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal could be a long term opening prospect for Delhi

One of the major reasons for Delhi's success was the opening duo of Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan. The starts the two provided ensured that no score was out of reach for the franchise. And while the former has been retained, Delhi have had to let go of the southpaw.

His international stature could spark a bidding war, and Delhi's limited purse could mean that they have to look for an alternative. Fortunately for them, a like-for-like replacement is available in the form of Devdutt Padikkal.

The southpaw complements Shaw's game perfectly; anchoring one end and allowing the free-flowing opener to go hammer and tongs. Padikkal has been a pillar of consistency for Royal Challengers Bangalore in recent years. He has scored 400+ runs in both his seasons as an IPL cricketer.

With age (21) on his side, this could be a long-term partnership for the franchise.

2. Nitish Rana

The 28 year old southpaw Nitish Rana would be perfect for Delhi's middle order

Delhi Capitals have built their philosophy around having an all-Indian top four. Ever since Dhawan was signed in IPL 2019, the franchise has played four Indian batters at the top. They have even used Ajinkya Rahane as an able deputy when any of their top three was injured. It is therefore very likely that they will continue the same trend in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

A player that would help them achieve this is Nitish Rana. The 27-year-old Delhi player is an able strokeplayer who can play both anchor and aggressor at the top. He's a consistent performer in the IPL and has the ability to float from 1-5.

His best performances, however, come at #3; a role vacated by Shreyas Iyer. He also benefits from being a Delhi boy, understanding the home ground Ferozshah Kotla really well.

Furthermore, with him and skipper Pant sharing a lot of camraderie on and off the field, expect Delhi to make a bid for the local lad.

3. Avesh Khan

One of the biggest reasons for Delhi's recent consistency has been the performance of their pace attack. The 2021 edition saw them effectively deploy a three-pronged pace attack with Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan.

With Nortje retained, and Rabada's superstardom potentially pricing them out of a move for him, Delhi could look at bringing Avesh back.

Having invested in the young quick in 2018, he has repayed the Rs 70 Lakh paid for him manifold. The Indore-born quick had a breakout IPL 2021, picking up 24 wickets for the Delhi Capitals. He emerged the second highest wicket taker of the tournament in the process behind RCB's Harshal Patel.

Quality Indian quicks are a rarity, and therefore expect Delhi to go all out for their former pacer.

