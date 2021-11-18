IPL Auction 2022: 3 players who kept their base price below INR 1 crore but earned more than INR 10 crore in the auction's history

With the IPL Auction 2022 expected to take place soon, the 10 IPL teams will have started their planning process for the mega event. For the first time in 11 years, fans will see 10 teams bidding for players at the IPL Auction.

The only previous instance where 10 IPL franchises were in the auction room was back in 2011. That number came down to nine in 2012, and from 2014 onwards, the cricket universe witnessed an eight-team IPL competition.

Last month, the BCCI announced that teams from Ahmedabad and Lucknow will join the IPL in 2022. The two new teams will reportedly be able to sign a maximum of three players each before the IPL Auction 2022.

Meanwhile, the existing eight teams will have permission to retain only four of their current squad members. Some big names are likely to go under the hammer, and it shouldn't be a surprise if multiple players end up crossing the ₹10 crore mark at IPL Auction 2022.

While players with a base price of ₹1 crore are expected to earn big, in the previous auctions fans have seen three players, who entered with a base price of less than ₹1 crore but bagged a contract worth more than ₹10 crore. Here are the three names.

#1 Tymal Mills, IPL Auction 2017

Tymal Mills has played only one IPL season in his career

England fast bowler Tymal Mills bagged his first IPL contract in 2017. Prior to the IPL auction that year, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc, and Mills had a brilliant series against India.

Because of the aforementioned two reasons, Royal Challengers Bangalore broke the bank and spent ₹12.5 crore to sign the left-arm fast bowler from England. Mills had entered the IPL Auction 2017 with a base price of ₹50 lakh, but he earned a very big deal.

#2 Chris Morris, IPL Auction 2021

South African all-rounder Chris Morris received a ₹10 crore deal from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020. The all-rounder performed decently but the Bangalore-based franchise released him because of his salary.

Morris entered the IPL Auction 2021 with a base price of ₹75 lakh. Most of the franchises bid for him, and the price went beyond ₹10 crore in no time. Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings had an intense bidding war, where the Royals prevailed with a record-breaking ₹16.25 crore bid.

#3 Kyle Jamieson, IPL Auction 2021

Another overseas pace-bowling all-rounder who entered IPL Auction 2021 with a base price of ₹75 lakh but took more than ₹10 crore home was New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured his services for a whopping ₹15 crore.

However, like Tymal Mills, Jamieson did not play in all matches for RCB after getting a big contract from the franchise. The Blackcaps star featured in nine matches, scoring 65 runs and picking up nine wickets. It is highly unlikely that RCB will retain Jamieson ahead of the IPL Auction 2022.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee