3 players who opted out of 2021 season but could be a hot pick in IPL Auction 2022

IPL Auction 2022 is one of the most awaited events in the cricketing world. With the deadline for player retention ending on November 30, the existing eight franchises will declare their respective lists of players retained and released tomorrow.

The eight teams can retain only a maximum of four players before IPL Auction 2022. Meanwhile, the two new franchises have permission to draft three players each by December 25.

There has been no official update on the list of players who have registered for IPL Auction 2022. However, considering the fact that it will be one of the biggest auctions in IPL history, almost every player across the world would like to be part of it.

IPL 2021 was an entertaining tournament, but some big names missed the competition due to various reasons. On that note, we will list the three players who skipped IPL 2021 but could be a hot pick at the IPL Auction 2022.

#1 Joe Root

Joe Root is England's Test team captain

Joe Root is currently one of the best batters in the world. He has proven himself as a match-winner in all three formats of the game. While Root is England's Test captain, he is not part of the country's T20I team.

Root has great numbers in the shortest format of the game, but the selectors have preferred others over him. The right-handed batter will be keen to participate in IPL Auction 2022, earn a contract and prove himself in the world's best T20 league.

Interestingly, Root has not played a single IPL match so far. He did not participate in IPL Auction 2021 because of England's hectic international schedule.

“It’s a very difficult decision," Joe Root said ahead of IPL Auction 2021. "I am desperate to be part of an IPL season and hopefully a few more beyond. With the amount of Test cricket in particular this year, didn’t feel like it was the right time, didn’t feel like I could throw all my energy into it, which I think it deserves."

#2 Mitchell Starc

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Mitchell Starc will be high in demand in IPL Auctions regardless of his form, but only if he decides to participate in the tournament. Mitchell Starc will be high in demand in IPL Auctions regardless of his form, but only if he decides to participate in the tournament.

Mitchell Starc is one of the top left-arm fast bowlers globally. The pacer has made a name for himself with his excellent performances in ICC tournaments. Earlier this year, Starc won the T20 World Cup title with the Australian team.

Starc participated in the previous IPL Mega Auction and earned a massive deal from the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, he did not turn up for the franchise because of an injury.

In fact, Starc has not played in the IPL since 2015. His last appearance came for the Royal Challengers Bangalore six years ago. Interestingly, Starc skipped IPL 2021 so that he could play first-class cricket at home. But if he is fit, he may register for IPL Auction 2022.

#3 Tom Banton

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Tom Banton (in Knights Unplugged) said "I have been dreaming from a young age to be part of IPL, it is something else, watching every year and been glued to the IPL from when it started". Tom Banton (in Knights Unplugged) said "I have been dreaming from a young age to be part of IPL, it is something else, watching every year and been glued to the IPL from when it started".

Tom Banton turned up for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 but skipped IPL 2021 because he wished to play cricket and not warm the benches. Another reason why he did not participate in the previous season was his desire to play red-ball games so that he could inch closer to a spot in the England Test team.

With two new teams joining the league ahead of IPL Auction 2022, the chances that a player like Banton will get more opportunities to play are high. It should not be a surprise if he registers for IPL Auction 2022 and receives a big contract.

