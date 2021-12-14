IPL Auction 2022: 3 reasons why Manish Pandey should be bought by RCB

Manish Pandey for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the IPL Auction 2022 has been one of the most debated topics by Bengaluru fans. The debate has been going on on social media since the teams released their retention list and for good reason.

Manish Pandey's first IPL century in the IPL when he was with the Royal Challengers. The knock was crucial in taking the side to the finals in 2009. The feat that also made him the first Indian to score a ton.

Having last played for RCB in 2010, the new edition might be a homecoming of sorts for Pandey. Since his exit from Bangalore, he has featured for the now-defunct Pune Warriors, Kolkata Knight Riders, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With SRH releasing the Karnataka player ahead of the IPL Auction 2022, we take a look at three reasons why Manish Pandey would fit well with RCB.

#1 An ideal opening option for RCB with Virat Kohli

Devdut Padikkal's exit and assuming he isn't brought back by the side at IPL Auction 2022 might just see a side gun for Manish Pandey. He has a great ability to bat deep and power shots effortlessly over the rope. This makes him the ideal candidate to open the innings for RCB alongside Virat Kohli.

Having played a chunk of his innings at No.3 for SRH, Pandey will also resolve RCB's No.3 conundrum, which they faced in IPL 2021. Although KS Bharat played quite a few impressive innings, the flamboyant Pandey might just be their fix.

#2 Gun fielding: Another reason to bag him in IPL Auction 2022

Pandey is one of the best fielders in modern-day cricket. Bangalore will be able to rely on his safe pair of hands to pull off blinders on the field. This gives the franchise another reason to buy him at the IPL Auction 2022.

He also brings immense IPL experience with him. This makes him one of those automatic senior players in the dressing room who can also guide the youngsters and groom them to be better players.

#3 The local face of the franchise

The destructive batter has been a Bangalore boy and Karnataka's captain in domestic cricket tournaments. RCB let Padikkal and Pavan Deshpande go ahead of IPL Auction 2022.

With this, Pandey can now be the local player in the side. This will also put a stop to the grouse that the franchise doesn't have any big name local players

Edited by Aditya Singh