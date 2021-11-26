IPL Auction 2022: 3 retention mistakes franchises should not make

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is scheduled to be conducted either late this year or early next year, and the existing franchises are finalizing their retention plans ahead of the next tournament cycle.

We've seen retention decisions of all kinds in the IPL. While the Royal Challengers Bangalore have been left to rue letting KL Rahul go, teams like the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians have reaped the benefits of sticking with a solid core through thick and thin.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, we take a look at a few franchises and outline the mistakes they can't afford to make when it comes to retentions.

#3 SRH should not retain Kane Williamson ahead of Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has been SRH's biggest match-winner in the IPL recently

Recent reports have suggested that the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rashid Khan are at an impasse. The Afghan spinner wants to be the first retention, which would entail a significantly higher purse, while SRH want the honor bestowed upon their captain Kane Williamson.

Williamson is a world-class batter who has often inspired SRH to famous victories, but Rashid has been the franchise's biggest match-winner since entering the league. The 23-year-old is still as unreadable as ever and although his wicket-taking output has reduced because of oppositions choosing to play him out, he remains as economical as ever.

If Rashid enters the auction, SRH will find it impossible to reacquire him, and losing him is a prospect that a franchise that finished dead last in IPL 2021 cannot afford. The Orange Army must name Rashid as the first retention, even if that means Williamson is placed one rung lower. SRH have already burned one bridge in the form of David Warner, and they can't burn another.

#2 RCB should not release Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal is the future of RCB

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has announced that he will play for the franchise until he retires, making it certain that he will be their first retention. However, RCB have a few dilemmas for their other retentions.

Mohammed Siraj was exceptional in IPL 2021 as he bowled penetrative spells throughout and emerged as a reliable death-overs option. Yuzvendra Chahal is synonymous with the franchise as their leading wicket-taker, and his guile will prove to be invaluable at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Finally, Devdutt Padikkal, a homegrown talent whose best years are ahead of him, is someone RCB can't afford to pass up.

RCB can only retain a total of three Indian players, meaning that only two of Chahal, Siraj and Padikkal can be retained. It's probably in RCB's best interests to hold onto Padikkal, although he had a brief rough phase in IPL 2021 where he struggled to up his strike rate. Not only is the 21-year-old a local boy, but he is also a potential future captain. It's only a matter of time before he sorts out his strike rate woes, having already represented the country.

Even if it means letting go of either Siraj or Chahal, both of whom are significantly older than Padikkal, retaining the batter should be one of RCB's top priorities. They wouldn't want to go down the KL Rahul down once again.

#1 MI should not retain Hardik Pandya ahead of Ishan Kishan

MI have a dilemma on their hands with respect to their third Indian retention

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have a few straightforward decisions when it comes to retentions. Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah cannot be allowed into the auction pool at any cost, while Kieron Pollard is likely to be the five-time champions' first and only overseas retention.

The final retention for MI will be a toss-up between Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. All three players have been integral parts of MI's recent success in the IPL, but there's a clear frontrunner in the retention race.

Hardik had a miserable IPL 2021 campaign where he didn't bowl and barely played any knocks of note, while Suryakumar too faded away in the second phase as MI missed out on the playoffs. The wristy right-hander is also on the wrong side of 30 and might have only a few good years left in him.

Kishan didn't have a great IPL 2021 campaign either, but he found form towards the end of the season when he was made to open the innings. A youngster who has experience captaining the India U-19 side, he could be the man to take over from Rohit. He is also as destructive as they come at the top of the order.

With Hardik's fitness issues having no end in sight, MI should place their faith in Kishan ahead of the next IPL cycle.

Edited by Sai Krishna

