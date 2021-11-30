IPL Auction 2022: 3 risky retentions that might not work out

27 players have been retained by the eight existing franchises ahead of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

Big-name cricketers like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will continue playing for their beloved franchises, while others like Venkatesh Iyer, Abdul Samad and Arshdeep Singh have been rewarded for the promise they have shown in the IPL.

A few IPL franchises decided to take an approach fraught with risk while holding onto some of their key players. Here are three risky retentions that might not work out in the next IPL auction cycle.

#3 Andre Russell

West Indies v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

On paper, Andre Russell is one of the best T20 all-rounders in the world. An explosive batter who can send down four overs in almost every game, the West Indian would be one of the first names on any teamsheet when he's fit.

However, "when he's fit" has become a caveat that West Indies and the Kolkata Knight Riders haven't been able to ignore recently. Russell has been concerningly injury-prone over the last few years, with even the odd committed fielding effort proving costly to his fragile body. And to make matters worse, his batting form has deteriorated significantly in the recent past.

Russell has a special bond with KKR, for whom he has won a countless number of IPL matches. So it's understandable that they took a chance on the player they've backed through thick and thin, although they might find themselves scrambling for a replacement who won't disturb the combination of the playing XI once again.

#2 Axar Patel

India v New Zealand - T20 International

Axar Patel has emerged as one of T20 cricket's most unique bowlers, with his ability to keep things tight against batters of all kinds holding India and the Delhi Capitals in good stead. However, DC have taken a slight risk by retaining him ahead of the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Shikhar Dhawan.

Axar is a valuable T20 commodity, and while he has bowled economical spells, he hasn't found wicket-taking easy. Batters might eventually find a strategy to counter his effectiveness, and he hasn't done enough with the bat in T20s to be called a genuine all-rounder.

While Axar is still a solid player to have, DC might come to regret keeping him ahead of Rabada and Dhawan, who have been two of their most important players over the last few IPL seasons despite the odd loss of form.

#1 Sunil Narine

Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Sunil Narine was an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders' run to the IPL 2021 final. The West Indian contributed regularly with the ball, picking up key wickets while bowling in the difficult stages of the innings, and also played a few fiery cameos.

But in the long run, KKR are taking a risk by retaining Narine. He has suffered from issues with his action constantly and cannot afford to be reported again. The all-rounder's batting ability has also waned a touch, with opposition pacers targeting him quite easily. With Eden Gardens having veered away from being a spin-friendly venue, KKR might be better-served playing an overseas pacer instead of Narine in their playing XI.

Narine still has something left in the tank and is a world-class bowler on his day. But he may not have been hot property in the IPL 2022 auction, where KKR could've attempted to buy him back for a reasonable price if they really wanted to. The two-time IPL champions could've also retained the talented Shubman Gill instead of Narine.

