IPL Auction 2022: 3 seasoned Indian players who will be part of a new franchise

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen players go from rookies to seasoned campaigners. Unsurprisingly, the 2022 IPL Auction will see some major surprises when it comes to experienced players finding new homes.

The trend, however, has always remained the same, wherein teams have looked to blend in experience with youth and hope to strike the right balance.

We take a look at experienced players who will probably find a new franchise to play for in IPL 2022 after being part of the 2022 IPL Auction pool.

#1 Dinesh Karthik will hit IPL Auction 2022

Dinesh Karthik, a man who has played for six franchises in the IPL, has ample experience in the tournament, will almost certainly be part of the IPL Auction 2022.

His stints with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), the Mumbai Indians, the Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders saw him accumulate 4046 runs from 213 IPL matches in his career at an average of 25.77.

#2 Manish Pandey

Karnataka skipper of the domestic tournaments and a Sunrisers Hyderabad player for the time being, Manish Pandey was destined for greatness after he became the first centurion by an Indian in the IPL.

The flamboyant batter started off his career with the Mumbai Indians and was later acquired by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He later played for the now-defunct Pune Warriors and shifted bases to Kolkata before finally landing in Hyderabad.

His gun fielding and ability to hit the ball long and hard make him an asset to any side that he plays for when he's picked up at the 2022 IPL Auction. Pandey has notched up 3560 runs from 154 matches at an average of 30.69 in the IPL.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin

With the Delhi Capitals not opting to retain the services of India's ace tweaker, Ravichandran Ashwin will find a new franchise to play for in 2022 and will be part of the 2022 IPL Auction. His recent Test exploits make him a solid addition to any of the teams he signs up for.

Ashwin started off his IPL with the Chennai Super Kings and moved to Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings and then Delhi. Only time will tell which team he'll play for in 2022

